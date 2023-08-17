At a barbershop, a clipper-scared Nigerian girl put up a fight that left social media users in stitches

As the barber got set to give her a haircut, she immediately dodged him and struggled to get out of her seat

Many people who watched the video wondered what may be her problem with clippers, others suggested other ways to have her hair cut

A video of a little Nigerian girl struggling with a barber at a barbershop has stirred massive reactions online.

In a video seen on TikTok, the girl was seated and covered up for the haircut when she suddenly put up a fight as the barber got set to use his clipper on her.

The girl tearfully fought off the barber. Photo Credit: @ayrichie01

She cried and screamed as she struggled with the barber who tried to forcefully give her a haircut.

The netizen, who shared the clip, said the girl was scared of the clipper and remarked that she must be an Ibadan kid.

Some people faulted him for tagging her an Ibadan kid, others suggested other ways her hair could be cut without the use of a clipper.

Watch the video below:

Netizens found the girl's action hilarious

sunshine said:

"Why she no go fear. See as the bro barber dey too serious nah. se e fe paa ni."

Samskid ♏ said:

"Una dey craze any small thing una dey shout omo ibadan."

J said:

"If na blade she dey us give it her ejo and what hair do u want to cut ni tori olorun."

Gregtosh said:

"Boda boda, leave that girl o cuz if she cut ur clipper I no wan hear justice for barber o."

A witch and more said:

"Make I save am if I reach house I go show my junior brother dem go laugh her tore."

mayakifaith said:

"Abeg help her find new blade and soap with some water."

