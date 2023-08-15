Nigerians who hold Higher National Diploma, HND, from polytechnics can now convert it to a degree within one year

National Board for Technical Education, NBTE has launched an online portal where HND holders can study for a year

The NBTE portal for conversion of HND to a degree is a pathway through which HND holders become degree holders after a top-up study

The National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, launched a portal for the conversion of HND to a degree.

Nigerians who hold HND can visit https://topup.nbte.gov.ng and start the process of becoming degree holders.

HND holders can now convert it to a degree through NBTE top up pathway. Photo credit: Getty Images/Jose Luis Pelaez Inc and Sam Edwards. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Information from the NBTE says those wishing to convert their HND to a degree would have to do a top-up study for one year.

The study would be conducted online, after which an HND holder would become a degree holder.

NBTE portal for conversion of HND to degree

The NBTE says:

“Many times, HND Holders are forced to go for a one-year Postgraduate Diploma before they could be admitted into the Master’s Program in Universities.

”The disadvantage of the PGD is that holders who continue to do PhD and wish to migrate to a Nigerian University will always be queried to produce their first degree, even when they have doctorates.

”To end this unwarranted prejudice, NBTE has now created this progression pathway for HND holders. This can be accessed at https://topup.nbte.gov.ng."

NBTE polytechnic admissions portal

Apart from the HND to degree pathway program, the NTBE also created a HND admission portal for polytechnics.

”NBTE has now created a HND admission portal for use by all polytechnics. Only accredited programmes shall be visible on the portal and NYSC shall have viewing rights to know admitted candidates to be mobilised.

”This will hopefully bring an end to illegal HND admissions of unaccredited programmes and at the same time ensure carrying capacities are adhered to for quality assurance.

