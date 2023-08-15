A JAMB employee stole HP laptop worth N350,000 from JAMB office in Abuja to pay rent

A JAMB employee who worked as a cleaner stole a laptop from JAMB office in Abuja and he has been sentenced to six months in jail or a fine of N5,000.

The Magistrate Court 2 in Kado – Life Camp delivered the verdict on Monday, according to JAMB's weekly bulletin.

The bulletin, which was approved by JAMB's spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, said that the thief, Emmanuel Odey, confessed to stealing the HP laptop worth N350,000 on Thursday, 13th July 2023.

He said he needed the money to pay his expired house rent.

Odey pleaded for mercy and blamed the devil for his action. He also said he acted alone and hid the laptop in his sister's house.

The bulletin was quoted to have read:

“Odey, a cleaner employed for cleaning services at the Board’s FCT Zonal Office, broke down in tears and admitted before the court to stealing the HP laptop worth N350,000 to pay his house rent that has expired. While pleading for leniency, he confessed that he had acted alone but blamed the devil for his act and begged to be given a second chance.”

The Senior Magistrate, Mr. Egbe Joshua, said that Odey was a first-time offender who showed remorse and did not waste the court's time.

He also recognised that youthful exuberance might have influenced his crime.

The magistrate convicted Odey under Section 112(8) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, and gave him the option of paying a fine instead of going to prison.

JAMB said that it had set up an investigation team led by Superintendent of Police, Joy Abuma, to find the missing laptop. The team traced and arrested Odey after a thorough investigation.

