A lady walked along a street, and many people instantly turned to take a look at her because of her beauty

The lady wore an afro hairstyle that matched her chocolate skin colour in a way that made her look splendid

Many Instagram users who have seen the lady's video and how beautiful she looked said her confidence was unmatched

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

An elegant lady took the streets by storm when she stepped out in a stylish dress.

In a trending video, the lady was seen in a street in the midst of many passersby who got attracted by her charm.

The lady walked along a street and people turned to look at her. Photo credit: Instagram/@iamtiti9658.

Source: Instagram

She was elegantly dressed in shorts and a suit and a tie to match. She was also carrying a thick afro hairstyle that made her stand out.

The lady was wearing black high heels that helped lift up her height even though she is already blessed with much height.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lady turns heads in street

She clutched her beautiful handbag and walked like a businesswoman going to her office.

Her long legs were a beauty to behold as she used them to thrill others who walked by.

A particular woman could not help but to turn and look at the lady for a long time.

Another thing that made her stand out was the confidence she carried with her.

Each footstep was measured, and each move made a loud statement. The video was first posted by @iamtiti9658 and was reposted by @nwe.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users as lady walks with confidence

@ahrmya said:

"Confidence is everything."

@john_idahor commented:

"Black is beautiful."

@wamah37 said:

"Wow! When you passed, everyone looked back at you, they admire you, some even said if they were men they could have married you."

@renny_rey2660 said:

"So interesting that the two men didn't look back."

@dickystarcat said:

"My ankles would’ve immediately broke."

Lady goes viral because of her beauty

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a very beautiful lady was seen buying fuel at a filling station.

The lady's beauty caught the attention of her followers on TikTok.

A lot of people admired her dress, and she was praised for her excellent combination of colours.

Source: Legit.ng