A lady performed yoga moves in the middle of an expressway, and cars had to wait for her to finish her performance

The lady, Barbara Hills, is a yoga enthusiast, but this time, she took her game to a tarred road where she held motorists spellbound

Barbara said she performed when the traffic lights were red, meaning the cars had to wait during her performance

A lady took her yoga practice to the road as she sat on the busy expressway and performed her art.

The lady, Barbara Hills, is a yoga enthusiast, and she posted a video to show how it went down.

Barbara Hills performed yoga in the middle of a road. Photo credit: TikTok/@barbie_hillz.

The video shows Barbara sitting with her legs astride in the middle of the road and her two hands raised in the air.

She was sitting on the zebra crossing and looked highly absentminded and unbothered about approaching vehicles.

As Barbara performed her yoga, some cars waited behind her as if the drivers were enjoying what she was doing. But she noted that she waited for the traffic light to turn red before stepping onto the road to perform the yoga.

This means the cars behind her would have no choice but to wait for the light to turn green before moving.

But as she continued to perform, one car approached and passed by her right side. Barbara said she got scared at that point.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady performs yoga in the middle of the road

Some TikTok users who have seen the video were stunned by her courage, while others frowned at it.

@Glowbuddy said:

"You cannot try this in Benin."

@Naturally Ruby said:

"Wahala."

@Mimie said:

"Egungun be careful."

@Michelle Samson Akan said:

"Everybody with their own problems. Nothing man no go see."

@Ukwu_Anu said:

"You cannot try this in Lagos."

