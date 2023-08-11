A beautiful lady born without legs has conquered all that held her down and became popular on TikTok

The lady, Jess Evo, said she was put in foster care when she was four days old and that she faced many trials

Jess has now become an author and a TikTok influencer, as people are fascinated by her charming confidence

A lady born without legs overcame her challenges and became popular on TikTok.

The charming lady, Jess Evo, created her own world after facing and overcoming many trials as a child.

Jess Evo has become popular on TikTok and has written a book. Photo credit: TikTok/@jessmariaex.

Jess has a popular TikTok account where she shares her life stories and struggles with her 453k followers.

In a recent video she posted, Jess informed her followers that she has written a book in which she tells how she overcame the many trials she faced.

Lady born without legs writes a book

She said the book is titled Lightseeker. Jess also said she was put in foster care as early as four days after she was born.

She was able to find her confidence after many trials due to her physical disability.

Her words:

"I was put into foster care at four days. I always felt abandoned and lost. I went through many trials and tribulations, but I was able to find my light. I wrote this book about my story to help someone out there who might be struggling."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of beautiful lady without legs

@erichuandara552 said:

"Can I be your friend?"

@mwellman4u commented:

"You are so beautiful and I love your story."

@MJuda said:

"You are wonderful darling. Keep it up."

@Johannes Makgaba said:

"You are beautiful, confident and smart."

@PJ said:

"You're a remarkable young woman."

@Milan Vujasin said:

"You are special and beautiful! The fighter."

@PIRITON DE LEGEND said:

"You beautiful soul and you make me fall in love."

