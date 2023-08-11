A man danced in public without wearing clothes on the upper parts of his body during a traditional event

The man who is from the Urhobo ethnic group performed the beautiful Urhobo Royal Ema Dance in public

His dance and the size of his protruding pot belly fascinated people who saw how he performed the Urhobo Royal Ema dance

A man used his big stomach to dance the beautiful Urhobo Royal Ema dance in public.

The man wore no clothes on the upper parts of his body as his big stomach was completely exposed.

The mand danced the Urhobo Royal Ema Dance. Photo credit: Instagram/@kapturephotogenic.

Source: Instagram

The Urhobo Royal Ema Dance is associated with the Urhobo traditional ethnic group who occupy many parts of Delta state, such as Ovie and Okpe.

The man performed the Urhobo Royal Ema Dance during a traditional event attended by many other dancers dressed in a similar way.

He used his entire body to respond to the sound of traditional Urhobo music that came from the drums.

Urhobo man performs Royal Ema Dance

The most visible part of his body is the stomach, as it shimmered and shook heavily.

Prince Ejenavi E. Isodje described the Emma dance in a short post by the Mouth Piece Of Urhobo.

He said:

"Ema dance is an Urhobo royal dance with very peculiar features which can never be underestimated.

"The unique features of the dance has made it become so sacred. Especially the singing aspects. Ema songs are like chanted war-songs so regal and soul electrifying. Its steps are intriguing. And with the steps and songs meticulously knitted together, one could see the art of craftmanship with culture sitting at the driver's seat."

The video was first posted by @kapturephotogenic and was reposted by @NWE.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man dances Urhobo royal dance

@flyfrican said:

"Stomach like that back home means you have money."

@omiteee commented:

"This is the a royal dance from the Urhobo people located in the South South region of Delta state Nigeria."

@collectivemindsnow said:

"Well fed my friend! Well fed!"

