A woman retired from Dillard’s department store in Tyler, Texas, after working there for 74 years

She says her job was a “second life” for her and her son, and she developed a close relationship with the Dillards family, who owned the store

She still maintained contact with her former co-workers, who visit her often and take her out for fun activities

Melba Mebane, who turns 91 in November, retired last month from her job as a sales associate at Dillard’s department store in Tyler, Texas.

She had worked there for 74 years, starting as an “elevator girl” when she was just 17 years old.

Mebane says her job at Dillard’s was “more than a paycheck.”

It was a “second life” for her and her son Terry, who grew up with the Dillards and their co-workers as a second family.

Woman stays at job for 74 years

Mebane helped babysit the founder’s daughter, Drue Dillard Matheny, who is now an executive vice president at Dillard’s.

Mebane loved her job so much that she turned down several offers to become a manager.

She preferred to focus on being the best salesperson she could be, selling gift baskets and cosmetics to customers.

She also leveraged her close relationship with the Dillards to tailor the job to her changing needs and desires throughout her career.

Investing in relationships

To be happier at work, Mebane says, “it’s important to invest in your relationships.”

She credits the founder, William T. Dillard, for convincing her to stay longer after she turned 65 by adjusting her schedule to avoid working nights and Sundays.

She also persuaded her manager to replace the hard linoleum on the floors behind the cosmetics counter with soft carpeting.

Mebane still keeps in touch with her former co-workers, who visit her regularly and take her out for fun activities.

She also enjoys spending time with her four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mebane says working at Dillard’s was “the best job I ever had.”

