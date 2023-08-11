Giacomo Cargnelutti, a 13-year-old chess enthusiast, teaches chess to students of all ages through Airtasker, a local marketplace platform

He earns around N200,000 a week from his chess lessons, which he started to save money for a Playstation 5 and now for a car

He loves playing and teaching chess because it’s fun, challenging, and helps him with his maths and logic skills. His dream is to become a chessmaster in the future

For most 13-year-olds, playing chess is a hobby or a pastime. But for Giacomo Cargnelutti, it’s also a source of income.

The young chess enthusiast has been teaching the game to students of all ages, both online and in person, and earning around N200,000 a week.

He started by teaching his younger brother now he has older students. Photo credit: YahooFinance

Jake started playing chess when he was just five years old, and soon developed a passion for the strategic and problem-solving aspects of the game.

He also discovered that he had a knack for teaching others, starting with his seven-year-old brother, Zavier.

He said:

“I initially started teaching my brother, and he’s now really good. I thought it would be cool to start a business doing it, so I decided to start teaching it and teach people of all ages. My dream is to become a chessmaster in the future.”

Jake joined Airtasker, a local marketplace platform, and started offering chess lessons to anyone interested in learning or improving their skills.

He charges around N28,000 for a lesson, and has about seven regular students and some casual clients so far.

He told YahoodFinance:

“I’ve got students from six to 60 years old. They’re improving their skill level and some represent their school. I’ve won lots of awards and trophies for local competitions, school tournaments and represented the school, winning our divisions for two years.”

Jake said he initially joined Airtasker to save money for a Playstation 5, which he bought. He’s now saving for a car for when he’s older. He said he enjoys teaching chess because it helps him share his passion and make new friends.

“I love playing chess because it’s fun and challenging. It also helps me with my maths and logic skills. I like teaching chess because I can help others learn something new and have fun at the same time.”

