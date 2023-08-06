A Nigerian woman was ecstatic after her bitcoin mining machine earned N5000 daily

She said she invested in the machine to increase her cryptocurrency holdings and hoped to have more than one in the future

The woman was pleased with her passive income from the machine and wanted to motivate her TikTok followers with her video

A Nigerian woman has shared her joy on TikTok after buying a Bitcoin mining machine that generated N5000 daily for her.

She revealed that she invested in the machine to grow her cryptocurrency portfolio and hoped to own more than one in the future.

Lady gives details on the machine and how it works. Photo credit: @poldotmining

Source: TikTok

She said she wanted to share her success story with her fans on TikTok and encourage them to learn more about cryptocurrency and Bitcoin mining.

Lady shares her Bitcoin mining experience

The video showed the woman smiling as she held the Bitcoin mining machine, which looked like a small black box with wires and fans.

She explained that the machine solved complex mathematical problems to verify transactions on the Bitcoin network and rewarded her with Bitcoins.

She said she bought the machine online. She added that she hoped to buy more machines and increase her earnings.

The woman also said that she was passionate about cryptocurrency and believed it was the future of money.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@KenNeth reacted:

"1500$ for the minning farm it's huge."

@erikDred said:

"How much is it? Na Real steady income."

@henrywapscoldnnaj wrote:

"How mUch is the cost am interested."

@Sara commented:

"Talk about the electricity Used per month."

@Y3647744 also commented:

"I am afraid the Nigerian electric supply 'misn't suitable for these projects unless you got and nnpc pipeline to your farm."

@iamremdey:

"Make person just buy like 100 any Power outage otilor, this requires uninterrupted power supply."

@Teenah:

"How does this work please. How much does one cost?"

