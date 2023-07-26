A Nigerian lady who visited the Republic of Guinea was pleasantly surprised after she converted N150k to Guinea Franc

A lady is on a visit to the Republic of Guinea, and she has become a millionaire after converting Naira to Guinea Franc.

The lady, Toke, who is a travel enthusiast, is in the Republic of Guinea on tour, and she is in Conakry, the capital of the country.

The lady got 1.5 million Guinean Franc after converting N150k. Photo credit: TikTok/@thattokelady and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

Toke made a video which she posted on TikTok, explaining to her followers that she is now a millionaire in Conakry.

Toke said she converted N150,000 into Guinea Franc, and she had 1.5 million GNF in her possession.

While sharing her experience with Guinean currency, Toke said that even to buy a bottle of water, one would need as much as 4000 GNF.

This means the Guinean Fraanc is far weaker than the Naira, which was why Toke had so much money after converting N150k.

Toke joked that she would move to Guinea Conakry since it is easy to become a millionaire by converting a small amount of Naira. 1 Guinean Franc is approximately 91 kobo in the current exchange rate.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady becomes a millionaire in Guinea

@Naz said:

"Make Guniea worm come enter my leg. Make I dey my Nigeria...I dey chop guinea fowl for here."

@Leon Hugo commented:

"I don stop to dey think. Thank you very much."

@user9614230518805 said:

"I want to relocate."

@tobileaguet commented:

"Me I’m on my way."

@Pan Africanist said:

"How much is a car there?"

@ayo_is_ayo said:

"I am coming, I want to feel like a billionaire too. Even if it's to borrow N1 million."

