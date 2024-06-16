Honourable Abdulrasheed Kashamu, representing Ijebu North Constituency 1, upheld his family's tradition of giving back to the community b

Thousands gathered at the Kashamu residence in Ijebu Igbo to receive the charitable gifts. Kashamu personally handed out the items

Kashamu expressed gratitude to Allah for the opportunity to celebrate Eid and announced arrangements to reach out to approximately 8,000 people

Ogun state-As Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid-el Kabir this Sunday, June 16 honourable Abdulrasheed Kashamu, representing Ijebu North Constituency 1 and serving as Minority Whip of the Ogun State House of Assembly, continued his family's tradition of stated community philanthropy.

Thousands gathered at the Kashamu residence in Ijebu Igbo to receive cash and food items, honouring the legacy of generosity established by his late father, Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Kashamu makes Sallah cheerful Photo: Prince Abdul Rasheed Kashamu

Source: Facebook

Starting as early as 9 am, the 27-year-old Kashamu, noted for his charitable acts, was seen at the Muslim Praying Ground in Oke Alafia, Atikori, Ijebu Igbo, as reported by The Guardian.

Upon returning home, the PDP lawmaker opened the gates to welcome the crowd celebrating Eid-el-Kabir with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kashamu personally distributed cash and food items neatly packed in envelopes, sacks, and carrier bags, bringing smiles and warmth to the recipients.

Speaking to reporters, Kashamu expressed:

"I thank Almighty Allah for granting me and my people the opportunity to witness this year's Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

"Continuing the legacy of my father, the late Senator Buruji Kashamu, we have made arrangements to reach out to about 8,000 people within our community and beyond with food items and cash, regardless of sex, religion, race, or political affiliation.

"Our activities today highlight the essence of Eid. It is a call to humility, empathy, and sharing joy, peace, and happiness with others.

Eid-el-Kabir: Tinubu calls for prayers amid economic hardship

Earlier, president Bola Tinubu called upon all Nigerians to include the nation in their prayers for enduring peace and stability.

The president emphasized the importance of unity, peace, and progress as essential pillars for national advancement.

Tinubu extended his congratulations to the Muslim faithful and invoked prayers for the acceptance of their supplications and acts of obedience by Allah.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by Nigerians over the past year, Tinubu reassured the nation of ongoing efforts towards economic growth and development under his administration.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration's commitment to prioritizing all Nigerians' physical, social, and economic security.

Source: Legit.ng