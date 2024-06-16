YWC's president, Hassan Dotun, refuted former president Goodluck Jonathan's claim that the judiciary is undermining Nigeria's democracy

Dotun asserted that the real issue lies with the lack of independence within the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Dotun emphasized that INEC's operations are compromised due to its subordination to the President

FCT, Abuja-In a strong reply to former president Goodluck Jonathan's recent remarks about the judiciary's impact on Nigeria's democracy, the Yoruba Council Worldwide has asserted that the real threat against the country's democracy come from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

You would recall that the former president had stated that many politicians would avoid court if the judiciary were fair in election disputes.

Yoruba council replies to former president Jonathan Photocredit: Dotun Hassan/Bennett Raglin

Source: UGC

But, speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, the council's president, Barr. Oladotun Hassan emphasized the necessity of an independent and impartial electoral body to safeguard the democratic process.

Disagreement with Jonathan's perspective

Instead, Hassan firmly believes that INEC's lack of independence and susceptibility to executive influence are the main challenges facing Nigeria's democracy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

"The issues befalling our democracy are not as former President Goodluck Jonathan suggests. The judiciary does not make the loser the winner. I beg to disagree with him 100 percent.

"The major issue we face in determining how our democracy thrives in this country is INEC."

Call for INEC's independency

Hassan highlighted the influence the presidency has over INEC appointments, arguing that this undermines the commission's neutrality and effectiveness.

Hassan called for a reformation where INEC operates independently from the executive branch.

He said:

"Until we have an independent INEC that is not under the control of the president, who appoints the national INEC chairman and state returning officers, our democracy will suffer. This executive influence has bitterly affected the growth of our democracy."

Reflection on Yar'Adua's admission

Hassan recalled the late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, who admitted that the election process which brought him to power was flawed, pointed out that Jonathan, as Yar'Adua's successor, was part of that administration, benefiting from what was acknowledged as a compromised election.

Hassan said:

"The only president who confessed that the process that brought him into power was marred with extreme irregularity was the late President Yar'Adua.

"Former President Jonathan was part of that government and benefited from a woeful election. I thought he would use his speech to call for a review of the appointment process of the INEC chairman."

Jonathan speaks on uprightness of judiciary

In another report, former president Goodluck Jonathan stated that many politicians would avoid court if the judiciary were fair in election disputes.

Jonathan made this remark on Tuesday, June 4, in Asaba, the capital of Delta, during the inauguration of the state's new high court complex.

Source: Legit.ng