A young boy has become a TikTok sensation with his astonishing bottle-flipping skills.

The boy joined a long line of children eager to try their hand at the viral challenge, which involved tossing a plastic bottle in the air and landing it upright.

Young boy flips thr bottle excellently 7 times. Photo credit: TikTok

Source: TikTok

He amazed everyone with his impeccable performance, flipping the bottle with ease and precision more than seven times consecutively without a single mistake.

Young boy flips bottle flawlessly

Many social media users who watched the video appreciated the young boy's talent and dedication.

As at the report's publishing, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ice47488484 reacted:

"Bro left home to feed home...can't disappoint."

@G2raud13 said:

"All the girls will go home with him."

@Enock Gyamfi wrote:

"He didn't came to play, herrrTr. he mean business."

@big bright commented:

"Nothing way u want to tell me here... that boy use juju."

@jean-custo also commented:

"World cup winning talent. Only the street ng can survive. On your way home plenty giris for you champion."

@user4748488484:

"Brr this one go finish your sweet ooo."

@yohanes:

"Bro took the whole packet."

Little boy kills bottle flip challenge in viral video, people hail him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that children can exhibit extraordinary traits even as toddlers.

They can nail challenges that some adults may find difficult.

The bottle flip challenge has been popular on social media for a few years now challenge involves holding a plastic bottle with its content and then flipping it to make it land perfectly on its bottom.

Source: Legit.ng