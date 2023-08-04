A grieving doctor has shared her last chat with a doctor who recently lost her life after an elevator accident

In her heartbreaking tweet, the doctor recounted how the lady's life was cut short due to negligence

The sad lady also shared her chats with the late doctor who was only two weeks away from completing her housemanship

A colleague of the late Doctor Vwaere who died in an elevator accident has reacted painfully to the doctor's demise.

@LaseMoye on Twitter shared her last WhatsApp conversation with Vwaere who lamented about the poor maintenance of their hostel in the hospital.

Colleague shares last chat with late doctor Vwaere Photo credit: @lasemoye/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the conversation, Vwaere complained about the harm that was being caused in her room each time someone showered or washed their bathroom.

Moye also expressed her frustration about the lack of maintenance in the hostel and the impact that it had on the residents.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She shared that they had complained about the leaking bathroom several times, but that the repair work was not done properly and the problem persisted.

According to Moye, several facilities in the hospital weren't working including the elevator which ended up taking Vwaere's life.

She tweeted:

“Vwaere's room was just under mine, each time we wash our bathroom on 10th floor, it leaks into her room on the 9th floor, we complained severally, eventually when they came to fix it they patched it with Evostic and some other stuff, leaking started again after some time.

"And I remember the hostel porter say if they complain hsc wont answer again o that we should just manage the patch. Guess we got tired of complaining since we were finishing soon.

"But see now, same Vwaere is gone because of same negligence. Why put people to live here when there isn't maintenance of the basic facilities? Or is it when rain falls and our rooms get flooded, tired from work we spend the evening packing water after a long day's job! Without hazard allowance but see now.”

Reactions as colleague shares her last chat with late Vwaere

The tragic death of Vwaere has sparked a lot of outrage on social media with many people calling for an investigation into the unfortunate incident.

@beautymorak reacted;

“The maintenance culture in Nigeria is Zero, Zero! God. This news breaks my heart too much.”

@sylee_jhay said:

“Imagine this kind of inconvenience.”

Samantha_x noted:

"I think there's more to this cause why should a hospital be so negligent."

@addvokeight commented:

“Please if you have the resources to leave this country please leave. The system is entirely fuked up and in redeemable. So sad.”

See her post below:

Woman dies weeks after doctor's wrongfully declared her dead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who was found alive at a funeral home hours after paramedics declared she was dead two months ago has now died at Children’s Hospital in Detroit. Timesha Beauchamp died peacefully on Sunday, October 18, after being hospitalised in a critical condition since the day she was rescued from the funeral home.

A report by The Guardian showed Timesha's family accused the paramedics who responded to their 911 call of medical negligence that led to her death. The family said: “This is the second time our beloved Timesha has been pronounced dead, but this time she is not coming back.”

According to the family, the 20-year-old died as a result of massive brain damage due to lack of oxygen. They claimed the damage was suffered when the paramedics pronounced Timesha dead and did not give her the much-needed oxygen.

Source: Legit.ng