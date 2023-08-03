A Nigerian lady who is a travel enthusiast was shocked when she got to the Republic of Guinea and found out that she had 1.5 million Guinean Franc after converting N150,000. Currently, 1GNF exchanges for 91 Kobo, which means N150,000 would now amount to over 1.6 million GNF.

After she converted the Naira to GNF, the tourist Motunrayo Omotoke Fatoki came to TikTok to declare herself a millionaire and even joked about relocating to the Republic of Guinea. She said the currency is so weak that even a bottle of water goes for GNF4000.

Motunrayo has visited all West African Countries except Cape Verde. Photo credit: Motunrayo Omotoke Fatoki and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

However, Motunrayo was even more shocked when she got to Sierra Leone and found out that the Sierra Leonean Leone exchanges far less for the Naira than the Guinean Franc.

Motunrayo spoke to Legit.ng in an interview during which she shared her experiences touring West Africa.

Speaking of the Leone, she said:

"It's a shocker to see that the Guinean Franc has more edge over the Leone."

At the moment, 1 Leone goes for about 40 Kobo, which means converting N150,000 would amount to over 3.7 million Leones.

Moturanyo tours West Africa, shares interesting experiences

But currency rates are not the only thing Motunrayo finds interesting in her journey across West Africa. She has had the opportunity to meet and interact with people of diverse cultures.

She said one other thing she finds interesting is the people's communal spirit and how they share.

Motunrayo stated:

"I have seen strangers in a bus travelling together, and every come down to eat in this big plate bowl of rice. It's something strange and as well interesting coming from Nigeria, where that doesn't exist.

"The people are very peaceful and loving. Sometimes they seem to me like they can't hurt a fly. There is a strong sense of family going on, especially in French-speaking countries. And it seems like everybody knows everybody. So lovely.

"The continent is beautiful and Magnifique. We need more representation of this continent to the world. I'm still in awe of all the beauty I have experienced.

"Every country is unique. Last year I loved Ghana, and Ivory Coast the most, this year it is Senegal and Guinea Bissau. Trust me you can't pick a favourite when you travel so often."

How does Motunrayo fund her tourism across Africa

Moturanyo told Legit.ng that she had visited all West African countries except Cape Verde. But what motivates her tourism, and how does she fund it? She said she supports it herself, but sometimes, she makes money from brands who sponsor her trips.

She disclosed:

"The curiosity to see more and experience more of the diversity in Africa. After travelling to all 36 states in Nigeria, my curiosity grew bigger and it was one of the best decisions ever.

Interestingly, Motunrayo, who is from Ogun state, makes all her trips across West Africa by road.

