Guinness World Records-holding chef Hilda Baci stunned people when she used a huge barracuda fish to cook

Hilda said she bought the barracuda at the Victoria Island Seafood Market for N60k, and she used it to prepare a pot of soup

Nigerians on TikTok stormed the comment section of the video to marvel at the price of the large barracuda fish

Nigeria's popular chef, Hilda Baci bought a barracuda fish at Victoria Island, Lagos, for N60k.

Hilda posted a video showing when she went to the Seafood Market at Victoria Island, VI to buy the large fish.

Hilda used the barracuda fish to cook one pot of soup. Photo credit: TikTok/@hildabaci.

Source: TikTok

She used all of it to prepare a sumptuous pot of soup which she said could be used as stew too.

It was not only the fish that Hilda used to cook the soup, as she also included snails.

As always, Hilda taught her fans and carried them along in the process of cooking the soup.

Hilda said:

"We call this fish soup at home. Some call it fisherman soup and they are so many recipes to this. I just thought to share one of mine with you. Was it helpful? Will you try it?"

After she posted the video on TikTok, it quickly went viral and drew diverse reactions from other users on the platform.

While some people said the barracuda fish is too expensive, others said they agree it could cost that much.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as Hilda Baci cooks with N60 barracuda fish

@DoubleM said:

"Did I hear 60,000? Abi ear dey pain me?"

@VICTOR THE VAMP commented:

"She gave you Guinness World Record price for that fish."

@UrIntrovertGf said:

"Did I hear 60k or 16k? My ear is not working well. Someone should tell me."

@Lifestyle_With_Cuss commented:

"Can I be your assistant when cooking?"

@YBZ乂BØT said:

"Someone salary for a meal."

Source: Legit.ng