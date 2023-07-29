A Nigerian man has cried out bitterly on social media after buying a security dog to protect him at home

In a video which he shared via the TikTok app, he lamented over the dog's excessive sleeping habit since it was bought

According to the dog owner, he had asked the seller to give him an active security dog but the seller deceived him

A Nigerian man, IV Snow, has tackled his security dog for failing to carry out its duties effectively.

According to the heartbroken man, he acquired a security dog which he believed would protect him at home.

Man catches security dog sleeping inside bucket Photo credit: @ivsnow8/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

When buying the dog, he asked the seller if the dog was active enough and the seller claimed it was.

However, it has been a disappointing experience since he got home with the dog which has an excessive sleeping habit.

IV Snow lamented that the dog was always hiding to sleep in weird places and failing to carry out its duty to guide him.

In his words:

"Make God no let person use money buy rubbish. See am. Na dog wey I use my money buy make e dey guide me. See am.

"Small rain go just fall E go just go find one place go hide. E go hide for where them dey keep ragolis. And I don find am tire.

"Dog wey I use my money buy dey sleep like goat. This one no be dog na. And I ask the guy whether this dog dey active, he say this dog sharp, E dey bark."

Reactions as man slams security dog over excess sleep

@annyberryx said:

"You use your money go buy ekuke for this cold weather?"

@mummy_steve wrote:

"Abeg make una lemme abeg e too early to burst out laugh this morning."

@boywahice stated:

"How many hours you charge am after you buy am? Because nah low battery dey worry this dog."

@mizprincessowas1 said:

"He Don do night work so he wan sleep small before night rish."

@gratefulhear_ stated:

"Lolz na so my own be oo. Na normal bad thing this days. Me go even dey talk to my self, dey verse like mad man lolz later I go come dey laff."

@davidglory31 added:

"My uncle bought dog to guide the compound but the dog they always welcome strangers e no dey even bark at all."

Watch the video below:

Woman sees security dog playing with man who broke into house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman was left speechless after an intruder entered her home and began playing with her security dog. The woman who shared a video of the incident on social media expressed her shock and disbelief at the sight of the intruder playing with her dog.

In the video, the intruder was seen standing as the dog wagged his tail and played with him. Expressing her disappointment over the situation, the dog's owner said: "Someone broke into our house and see how our dog is playing with him. Never think you are safe because you have a dog just pray for God's protection."

The video has generated a lot of reactions on social media with many netizens expressing their surprise and amusement over the incident. Some also suggested that the dog may have been trained to be a pet, and that it was simply doing what it had been trained to do.

Source: Legit.ng