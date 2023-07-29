A little Nigerian boy has gone viral on social media after insisting that his late father was still alive

In a trending video, the little boy was interrogated by an adult who attended his father's funeral

When asked about his late father, the small boy claimed that his relatives buried his father who was still alive

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The internet has been abuzz with a trending video of a little Nigerian boy at his father's funeral.

In the emotional clip shared by @vibewithmyg on TikTok, the little boy was asked about his dad's burial and how he felt.

Little boy insists on waking up dead dad at funeral Photo credit: @vibewithmyg/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

However, the boy in the video, insisted that his father was not dead, claiming that they buried him alive.

When asked why he believed his father was alive, the little boy said he knew his father would still move his body if he was not buried already.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Them dey lie say my father don die. My father never die. Wake am make you see na. He never die If you open am, he go stand up", the little boy reiterated in the video.

Reactions as little boy insists late dad is still alive

@mimi_hair1 said:

"This was me when my father died. Me I was busy picking mineral cover that I will use for counting in school. Was dancing and eating rice."

@ijiugo stated:

"Omooooooooooo. This brought tears to my eyes, Wo! I’m just crying here. During my dad’s burial. I never believe he’s dead till I was asked to pour Sand!"

@user9167183903435 commented:

"Bro this is painful bro God this small boy God I thank God say I still have my mom and dad alive."

@darlington912 said:

"OMO na this age I de my papa die, me self de rejoice the day way them burial am according to my mom."

@ugoxhukwu added:

"People blaming the guy, If Dem no clear this boy say e papa don die at this age e go hard clear am, anytime wey e remember the burial."

@blaq_tallgirl added:

"It's better they let him know now, lying about someone death does no good, it was so horrible for me after 5 years when I found out about my twin."

Watch the video below:

Little boy kisses memorial photo of late father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a little boy’s adorable reaction to a photo of his late father, one month after his passing, has netizens holding back tears. The footage was shared by the child’s supposed mother, Bonny Lazaro on Facebook and shows the boy kissing the memorial image of his father in the cutest manner.

Women can be heard gushing in awe in the background as one of them asks the child who is in the photo, to which the boy replies in an adorable voice; “ke daddy” “Yah nooooo Daddy loved those kinds of kisses ,” the post was captioned. Judging by the clip, the boy adored his father as he did not want to put the image down or take his eyes off it.

His older sister can also be seen kissing the image before the video ends. Netizens could not help but react with emotional comments on the video.

Source: Legit.ng