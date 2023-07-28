A funny moment of a daughter's reaction to her mother making a TikTok video has gone viral on social media

The mother appeared to be amazed by the wonders of technology and the fun things she could do with her phone

Her daughter filmed her as she pretended to find money on the floor and then vanished while counting it

A hilarious clip of a daughter’s priceless reaction to her mother who was making a TikTok video has warmed hearts.

The mum was blown away by the magic of technology and the amusing things she could do with her phone.

Her mother was filled with joy while make the video. Photo credit: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Her daughter recorded her as she acted out a scenario where she stumbled upon a pile of cash on the road and then mysteriously disappeared while counting it on her way home.

The video showed the mum’s pure joy and bewilderment at the ingenious trick.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the mother and daughter below:

@Laura6484884 reacted:

"Share mom's handle please pretty."

@OmaNO said:

"She's so beautiful."

DrippyGiftO wrote:

"@chihelen as tiktok fbi, I don help Ona find an."

@oriotasonia4 commented:

"Minstrel Peace. She's very beautiful."

@Classybee also commented:

"Show us the video abeg ir share her handle."

@User19010850829621:

"Awww this made me smile live long mommy."

@queenmofeoluwa:

"Give us Her handle let's follow her. I love your mum's smile."

@user744885858:

"She's living her best life."

