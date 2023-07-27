As the price of petroleum motor spirit, PMS, also called fuel, continues to skyrocket in Nigeria, experts list how much could fill car tanks

Since the removal of the subsidy on petrol, the pump price for PMS has risen from around N210 to N511 and is now above N600

Experts say some cars, such as Toyota Corolla 2010, which used to cost N9k to fill the tank, now costs N30k for a full tank

The price of petroleum motor spirit, PMS, has gone above N600 per litre in Nigeria after the removal of fuel subsidy.

The increase in the price of PMS has also hiked how much it would take to fuel cars in Nigeria by both private and commercial operators.

Cost of fueling cars increases in Nigeria

While the prices of fuel vary in some states of Nigeria, there are reports that it is being sold at above N600 per litre or N591 in places like Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The increase means vehicle owners now have to pay more to fuel their cars.

A Twitter user, @234Drive took time to calculate how much in Naira it would take to fill the tanks of different brands of cars on Nigerian roads.

How much it costs fill tank of Toyota Corolla, Honda Accord, Lexus RX330 with fuel

For instance, a Toyota Corolla 2010 that used to cost N9k to fill the tank now costs N30k for a full tank.

Lexus RX330 which only cost N13k to fill its tank before now goes for as high as N43k for a full tank of PMS.

A Honda Accord 2008, whose fuel tank was previously filled at N13k before, will now gulp N44k for a full tank.

How much it costs to fill tank of Honda Civic, Toyota Camry 2008, Kia Rio 2017 with fuel

For a 2007 Honda Civic, which took about N9k for a full tank of PMS before, it will now take owners N30k for its tank to be filled in Nigeria.

Those who own a Toyota Camry 2008 and filled the tank with N9,500 before will now have to cough out N31k if they would like a full tank of PMS.

Also, Kia Rio 2017 used to cost just N8,500 for a full tank of PMS, but this has jumped to N28k now.

How much it costs to fill tank of Ford Explorer, Toyota Sienna, Acura MDX with fuel

A Ford Explorer whose PMS tank was filled with just N15k before now costs a whopping N51k for a full tank now in Nigeria.

Owners of Toyota Sienna will now pay N45k for a full tank of PMS instead of the N14k they paid before fuel subsidy removal.

Before fuel subsidy removal, it used to cost just N13k to fill the PMS tank of Acura MDX, but it is N43k.

How much it costs to fill tank of Coaster Bus, Korope Car, Toyota Tundra with fuel in Nigeria

For drivers of Coaster Bus, it is no longer business as usual as they will now pay N57k for a full tank of fuel instead of the N17k it cost before.

Korope car that cost only N7k for a full tank has more than tripled as a full tank of PMS for Korope now goes for N22k.

Also, it costs more now to fill the fuel tank of Toyota Tundra, which cost N15k before but is now N51k.

How much to fill the tank of Range Rover 2020, Mercedes Benz G63, Mercedes Benz GLK350 with fuel

Previously, rich people who drive Range Rover 2020 paid N19,500 for a full tank of PMS, but the price is now N65k.

The situation is the same for owners of Mercedes Benz G63 as they will now pay N60k for a full tank of PMS instead of the N18k they paid in the past.

People who drive Mercedes Benz GLK 350 in Nigeria paid N12k for a full tank of PMS in the past, but it is now N45k.

How much it costs to fill tank of Peugeot 307, LexuIs250 2015, Toyota Corolla 2005, Toyota Camry with fuel

Those who own and drive Peugeot 307 in Nigeria will now pay N37k for PMS full tank as against N11k they paid before the fuel subsidy was removed.

Lexus Is250 2015, which only gulped N12k for PMS full tank, now costs N40k for fuel to fill its tank in Nigeria.

If you drive a Super Star Toyota Corolla 2005 in Nigeria today, you will pay N30k to have its tank filled instead of N9k, which was the cost before the removal of the subsidy.

Toyota Camry Big Daddy, which costs N9k for a full tank before, now gulps N31k for a full tank of fuel after the subsidy was yanked off.

