Transport companies across the country have adjusted their fares to reflect the current petrol prices in the country

Petrol price which was at 189 per litre now sells at major fillings stations at N586 per litre to as high as N640 per litre

Travelling to some states which initially was N9,000 is now above N20,000, it even gets worst to some other destinations

Transportation companies have hiked their fares on various routes across Nigerian cities in response to the increase in petrol prices in the country.

Checks by Legit.ng show that some interstate fares have significantly increased to various parts of the country from Lagos.

On some routes, transport fares have jumped by over 100 per cent, and it is expected to get even worse, especially during the festive period.

Fuel subsidy is gone

During his inaugural address, President Bola Tinubu announced that the subsidy is gone and that it was no longer sustainable.

A few days later, NNPC announced a price increase from N189 per litre to N500 per litre at its filling stations across the country.

As Nigerians were still coming to terms with the changes, NNPC again adjusted its pumps nationwide, selling petrol at prices ranging from N586 per litre to as high as N640 per litre in some states.

Transport companies' new price list

The prices are subject to change as they will depend heavily on the location of boarding the bus and also the transport company.

Some of the transport companies that have adjusted their prices are ABC transport, Chisco Transport, Ifesinachi Transport, GIG Motors among several others.

The Punch provided an insight into the changes since the removal of fuel subsidy.

Lagos to Ibadan

Before fuel hike (April): N1000 and N1500.

After the removal of the subsidy: N2500 to N3000.

Berger, Lagos to Abeokuta, Ogun State:

Before fuel hike (April): N1500 to N1800

After fuel hike: Up to N3500

Lagos to Bayelsa:

Before fuel hike (April): Around N7900 to N8000

After fuel hike: Over N23,000

Lagos to Enugu:

Before fuel hike: Around N9000

After fuel hike: N21,000

Lagos to Edo (Auchi, Akpakpava, Uselu, and Ekpoma):

Before fuel hike: N9,000

After fuel hike: N19,000

Port Harcourt to Lagos:

Before fuel hike: Around N9000

After fuel hike: N16,000 to N25,000

Lagos to Aba:

Before fuel hike (April): Around N10,000 for adults, N8,500 for children

After fuel hike: Over N19,000 for adults, N16,000 for children

Lagos to Abuja:

Before fuel hike: N11,000 for adults

After fuel hike: N21,000 or more

Lagos to Ogoja (Cross River)

Before fuel hike: Around N11,000

After fuel hike: N22,000

Nigerian company breaks NNPC's monopoly, imports 27 million litres of petrol

In another development, a Nigerian company has become the first independent marketer to import petrol into the country successfully.

Over the years, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has been the sole importer of petroleum products.

Since the end of the subsidy regime, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has started issuing licenses to oil marketing companies.

Source: Legit.ng