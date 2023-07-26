MC Walter, the Nigerian man who hosted a 130-hour entertainment marathon in Abakaliki has received a new car

MC Walter has received a brand new car from Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state.

The car gift is coming days after the fast-rising MC successfully held a 130-hour entertainment marathon in Abakaliki.

The MC had announced his intention to embark on the entertainment marathon with the intention to set a new Guinness World Record.

The event commenced on July 18 and it was attended by many of his fans who watched as he entertained them.

MC Walter did not give up on the quest until he completed the 130-hours.

Earlier, MC Walter told Legit.ng that he would soon submit the evidence of the entertainment marathon to GWR.

The recognition by Governor Nwifuru has been hailed as the right step to encourage the youth in Ebonyi state.

Legit.ng spoke with MC Walter and he confirmed the development, saying he was invited to the Government House to meet with the governor.

He said he never expected the huge gift and that it was a big surprise to him. The MC said:

"I met the Governor at the Government house. I was not expecting anything like this. I'm happy and so grateful.

