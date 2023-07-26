A newborn baby had an intense frown while he was looking at a woman who cradled him

The kid's stare remained unmoved in a viral video despite the woman laughing at the baby's countenance

Many people made funny jokes as some said the baby might have known the woman in a past life

A funny video shared on Instagram has got many people laughing as a woman petted an "angry-looking" baby.

As the woman cradled him softly, the kid had a big frown on his face. The woman also found his countenance very funny.

The baby had a frown on his face as he was cradled. Photo source: @okewt

Source: Instagram

Baby's funny look stirs reactions

The kid had a perfect side-eye look for the woman at every angle the camera filming them panned. It was so hilarious.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many people who reacted to the video wondered what could be going on in the kid's mind with such an "unfriendly" but funny look. The kid's clip was shared by @okewt_.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

afonso_p88 said:

"When you're incarnated nd end up born in the same family you always hated in your previous life!"

honeyy_79 said:

"That baby is pissed like who the hell are you."

sol_stardust said:

"That baby ancestor know all her dark secrets."

shashaqueen31 said:

"This baby has been here before and this woman treated her bad."

shakti_shetty said:

"The baby didn't sign up for this world."

korpobrownskin said:

"They definitely know each other from their past life but sad thing the baby came a little too late."

benjioruma said:

"This woman again, what kind of life is this."

onyeubanatu1 said:

"When the reincarnation portal sends you back to someone who did something to you in your former life."

princedwayne017 said:

"When you realize that reincarnated but not from rich family."

Baby tries to climb window

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother, @timmygold49, filmed her 10-month-old baby, who was trying very hard to climb her room's window from the bed.

The baby, only in his diaper, held the burglary as he placed his legs on the wall to move upward. The sweat on his body showed he was trying very hard to achieve his aim.

Triplets show love to each other

In other news, a Nigerian mother of triplets shared a cute video of how her kids interacted before they got ready for school.

The triplets were all dressed in matching uniforms as two of the kids passionately hugged themselves.

Source: Legit.ng