A heartbroken man who abandoned his son years ago has opened up about the pain he has been going through

In an emotional video, he tearfully regretted his action and expressed his desire to reunite with his son again

According to him, he denied and abandoned the child years ago because he thought he wasn't ready to be a father

A homeless man has confessed on TikTok years after abandoning his son whom he had with a random girl.

In a touching video, he revealed that his biggest regret in life was abandoning the little boy because he thought he wasn't ready to be a father.

Man who abandoned his only son regrets years later Photo credit: @bondgives/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to the heartbroken man, it was a mistake that cost him everything, including his job and home.

When he was offered help find his son, the man declined, reiterating that it was just a one-night stand and he needed to get through the emotional turmoil himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In his words;

"My biggest regret in life was abandoning my son, It was a mistake. I wasn't ready to be a father. I lost everything, I lost my job, my home.

"I should have just manned up and got a second job. Yeah I'm a disgrace, I should have just stayed."

Reactions as man regrets abandoning son

The confession drew an outpouring of support from viewers with many expressing sympathy for the man's situation.

@nontokozosimelane said:

“It's time to correct your mistake life has given you another chance I hope he forgives you.”

@Jay said:

“Through this content we learn from other people's mistake and become better people.”

@jjeyjjey1004 said:

“God bless Him. I hope He will find his son.”

@DealWithIt said:

“Was about to call it quit on my wife and 2 kids but need to ponder over that a little bit further.”

@bag_of_gold1 reacted:

“Keep doing what God sent you. God bless you brother.”

@sid said:

“1 life at a time bond.”

@MR BIGFOOT reacted:

“Everybody needs love. everyone has made mistakes. Thank you for being who you are and helping these people.”

@marinahizak commented:

“THANKS BOND.”

@hamzaadamu840 reacted:

“God bless you.”

@bonnieanderssen7 said:

“God Bless you sir sending you prayers hope you find your son.”

@joyceebhoomhen reacted:

“God bless you for your help to people.”

@MIGHTYMOE694 said:

“You not a disgrace brother God bless you.”

@The Clever One reacted:

“It’s the Honesty. He had been holding this in for who knows how long.”

@Fatøl said:

“U can almost long-term see on people that they haven't smiled in years.”

@Mimi commented:

“He may not think he needs to find him but his son might want to know who his dad is. Good luck sir!”

Watch the video below:

Mum returns 8 years after abandoning son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that it was a dark time in Nigeria in the 2000s when there was a surge in witch hunts. Many children were ostracised and accused of being witches. That made the families of the accused children abandon and ostracise them from their communities.

Many died due to neglect and human traffickers abducted others, but the lucky ones were taken in by local and international Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs). Destiny was a young child growing up in Nigeria when his world was turned upside down following accusations that he was a witch.

He was chased out of his community and abandoned by his mother. The child was dejected and couldn't find a way to fend for himself at such a young age. Thankfully, an international NGO called Land of Hope on Instagram found the abandoned boy roaming the streets and rescued him. He was quizzed on his state of being, and he told his story. The NGO took him in and tracked down his mother.

Source: Legit.ng