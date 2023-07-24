Three sisters who were born as triplets but separated at birth reunited when they were 11 years old

Three sisters who were born as triplets but separated at birth have found each other and become best friends.

Rikki Jump, Julianne Scavo and Kendall Scavo were born on June 7, 1991, but they did not meet in person until they were 11 years old, NY Post reports.

The sisters grew apart for 11 years. Photo credit: NY Post

Sisters reunited after 11 years apart

Their mother, Kathleen, who is deaf and was a postal worker, and their father, Lee, a truck driver, lived in Lupton, Colorado.

They were happy to be pregnant but overwhelmed when they learned they would have three babies.

They decided to put Julianne and Kendall up for adoption because they could not afford to raise them.

They also thought that the two sisters should stay together because they were facing the same direction in the womb.

Meeting at Fort Collins

Rikki grew up knowing that she had two siblings, but Julianne and Kendall did not find out until they were in elementary school.

Their adoptive parents, Tina and Ken Scavo, who lived in Fort Collins, Colorado, told them the truth after they noticed some similarities between them and Rikki.

One day, when Rikki was 8 years old, she went shopping near Fort Collins and met one of her sisters by chance.

A little girl approached her and thought she was Julianne. They realized they looked alike and started writing letters to each other.

The girls quickly formed a friendship through their correspondence and finally met in person when they were 11.

They felt an instant connection and a strong bond that has lasted ever since.

Rikki said:

"We have a lot in common and we love each other very much. We are so grateful that we found each other and we are inseparable now."

