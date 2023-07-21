A university student who went to the market to observe rag day has shown what she got free from market women

The lady, Glory Francis, posted a video on TikTok to show people when she was being gifted items in the market

Glory revealed that she had a lot of fun while observing the rag day as she got a tuber of yam and fresh vegetables

A Nigerian lady who is a university student went to observe rag day, and she got free food items.

The student got yam and food items when she went for rag day. Photo credit: TikTok/@glory_francis.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Glory could be seen in the market having fun while wearing rags. Many people in the market were amazed, and they watched her with smiles on their faces.

University lady who went for rag day gets free food

One of the things she got from the market women is a tube of yam and plenty of vegetables.

She held the tuber of yam tightly and also waved the vegetable in the air.

Many university students in Nigeria look forward to rag day when they go to the market to have fun and get things for free.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady gets from items during rag day

@Diva said:

"The best rag ever. You need to chop and get strength."

@Annie commented:

"Omo your joy is contagious."

@Jenny said:

"Y ready go the market. See your bag."

@Divine joy commented:

"Na so one woman dash us akpu make we share during my time."

@ShamcyGold said:

"You use rag day get food stuff smart move."

@Damilola7 asked:

"I hope everything is going well at home?"

@Mya Vincent commented:

"I'm very happy for you, wishing and dreaming every day to be in university one day."

