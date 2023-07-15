In Nigeria, it is a common saying that education is the master key but this key does not seem to be the one to open doors for a number of top celebrities

In the Nigerian entertainment industry, there are a number of big names that surprisingly dropped out of school and are still successful in their careers

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the top Nigerian celebrities who are school dropouts but also have thriving careers

Getting an education is one of the important things in a child’s life but different factors come into play and not everyone is eventually able to go to school.

Despite not going to school or dropping out along the way, time has proven that there are many other roads to success and some Nigerian celebrities seem to have followed that path.

The Nigerian entertainment industry is mostly filled with glamour and class and many would assume that most celebrities are graduates from world class universities but that is not always the case.

There are celebrities like Davido whose parents enforced their going to school and made sure they graduated from the university even though they tried to drop out along the way to pursue their careers.

There are also other celebrities who were not born into privileged families and had to drop out of school halfway due to financial reasons or other factors.

1. Iyabo Ojo:

Top Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, is one of the numerous Nigerian celebrities who did not complete their education. Sometime in 2020, the mother of two revealed on social media that she only has an ND and she gave up schooling for her kids. Recall that the single mum had her first child at a young age. However, Iyabo Ojo added that even though she now employs graduates, she would go back to school and complete her education. Iyabo Ojo’s children, Priscy and Festus, went to top universities in Nigeria and abroad.

2. Portable dropped out of Kwara Poly:

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, is another celebrity who dropped out of school. Contrary to popular opinions that he is not educated, the Zazu Zeh crooner revealed during an interview that he went to Iganmode Grammar School in Ota and he also attended Kwara Poly where he eventually dropped out to pursue music. The celebrity also revealed that he was a student at a fashion school but he left after a while.

3. Hermes BBNaija star:

BBNaija Level Up star, Hermes Iyele, is another Nigerian celebrity who has wowed fans with his eloquence despite not getting a university degree. The BBN star who is also a dancer and performing artiste has been known to reveal his tough upbringing especially after the death of his father. According to Hermes, he went to Ogudu Primary School, he wrote his WAEC exams but he did not pass. He was also unable to go to university after his dad died and he could not afford it. Despite this, Hermes has been known to speak so well that many are in doubt that he really did not attend the four walls of a university.

4. Actress Kehinde Bankole:

Much loved Nigerian actress, Kehinde Bankole, is another celebrity who cut short her education to focus on her career, the movie star and beauty queen gained admission to study Mass Communication at the Olabisi Onabanjo University but she later took a break due to the demands of her modelling career at the time.

5. 2Baba Innocent Idibia:

Legendary Nigerian singer, 2baba, is one celebrity who makes it general knowledge that he did not complete his schooling. The music star had his primary and secondary education in Mount Saint Gabriel’s School in Makurdi and he enrolled in Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) to study Business Administration and Management. However, 2baba’s passion for music grew more intense in IMT and he dropped out to pursue a career in it. The Plantashun Boiz music group was founded shortly after with Blackface and Faze as members.

6.Wizkid:

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is no doubt one of the top musicians in the country but not many people are aware that he dropped out of school. The music star who entered the industry at a young age dropped out of Lead City University in his second year to pursue his music career. Dropping out does not seem to have affected him seeing as he is regarded as one of the most successful Nigerian musicians in recent times.

7. Mercy Johnson:

Much loved Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, is another Nigerian celebrity who falls into this category. The mother of four is said to have never made it past her JAMB exams. It was gathered that she gave up on schooling after failing her university entrance exams several times.

8. D’banj:

One of Nigeria’s top musicians, D’banj, was on the path to becoming an engineer but he abandoned all of that to pursue his music career. He was said to have been studying Mechanical Engineering when he dropped out of the university in his third year due to incessant strikes. D’banj then went abroad where he and Don Jazzy became a force in the music industry.

9. Genevieve Nnaji:

One of Nigeria’s most beloved actresses, Genevieve Nnaji, is also one of those celebrities whose careers in the entertainment industry made them cut their schooling journey short. Genevieve attended Methodist Girls College in Yaba before she eventually got admission to the University of Lagos. She however dropped out after she landed her first movie role.

10.Olamide Baddo:

Top Nigerian music star and YBNL boss, Olamide, is another celebrity who did not complete his university education. The rapper who was a student of Tai Solarin University where he was studying Mass Communication, was said to have dropped out due to financial constraints.

While these top Nigerian celebrities were able to make a way for themselves and achieve success despite not having university degrees, not everybody has been able to make it without one. Their stories are however inspiring and gives hope to those who are yet to determine their paths in life because they do not have an education.

