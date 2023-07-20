A young man got many praising him for teaching them something new after he converted a document into a soft copy with his phone

Showing the process, he opened an app that scanned the hard copy and processed it with his phone's camera

A few people who already knew the hack offered more conversion options for social media users

A creative man has taught many people how to use their phones to increase productivity as a student or an office administrator.

In a video, he (@nkosiebahlangene) demonstrated how he converted the hard copy of a document to a soft copy. Before going into the process, he opened his Microsoft 360 app.

The man taught people how to be more productive. Photo source: @nkosiebahlangene

Source: TikTok

Converting hard copy to soft cop with Android phone

After launching the app, he told people to click the "create" button. From there, they are to tap on Microsoft Word.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Among the options the button brings up, the Android user must tap "Scan text," which will launch the camera.

With the phone placed over the document one wants to convert to text, the camera would capture it. After clicking save, the app processes the hardcopy and turns it into text on the phone's screen for the user to edit.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

montjos told iPhone users:

"iPhone users: go to your notes , click on camera icon below , select scan option, done."

Hussain Hassam said:

"Did this in an interview and sent it to the Computer via Bluetooth. I took the Job as Admin assistant."

moiponetau said:

"Well done and congratulations, you've contributed the development of the country."

What_If.. said:

"Dats how lazy I am my life has been lies. My colleague are even suprised why am I so fast in typing."

Mama_TMoMo asked:

"What about hand written soft copy?"

He replied:

"If your handwriting its clear it will convert."

user6467101184075 said:

"Thank you for this vital information."

jukunboy1 said:

"I done learn something today."

vongie.mangany said:

"Woow just put that into practice ... so simple to follow."

iPhone vs Android

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man, @her.ex_boyfriend,_, and his friends got many people's minds up when they placed their iPhone 14 pro max, iPhone 13 pro max, and Samsung S22 plus in a bowl of water.

The young man who shared the video said they wanted to test which of the phones was stronger when it came to water resistance.

Kid used WhatsApp audio message

In other news, a Nigerian lady, @juli_osab, shared a video with her niece's WhatsApp audio messages after she asked for money for ice cream.

The lady who revealed she gave her the sum of N10,000 for that purpose was surprised when the girl returned with complaints. She said her mother had spent the money and refused to give her.

Source: Legit.ng