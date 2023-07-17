A woman who saw a boy with many sachets of pure water on the road shouted and chased him off

The woman said that she saw the boy performing the same act on another road, saying the tactic is a trap for motorists

Many people told the woman to be careful and should not have gotten out of her vehicle to talk to the boy

A Nigerian woman was angry when she saw a boy standing beside scattered pure water on an express as if the pack had just been accidentally thrown down.

Immediately the woman (@antymaims) saw the boy standing "helpless," she screamed and chased him off. She said that people have been setting traps for motorists through that tactic.

People said the woman should have stayed inside her car. Photo source: @antymaims

Source: TikTok

Woman exposed pure water traps on road

The woman said she saw the boy with the same trick on another road earlier. Some motorists slowed down and told the woman to drive off, that they were aware of the schemes.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She threatened to call the police on the boy in a video if he stayed in the same spot with his charade. Many people narrated similar experiences.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Eddyprosper said:

"The Government have failed the citizens."

ruthie_ooja said:

"Better enter your car and drive off."

Adeniran Emmanuel Ademola said:

"They learnt it in Lagos."

Victoriousdman said:

"Same thing in Benin City, it's becoming alarming."

Charles said:

"Plz careful u have no reason to come down from your vehicle."

user2827697776099 said:

"It's not new here in Lagos."

Amador said:

"Not me seeing this last year, on third mainland bridge in the morning and the same boy at Ikoyi in the evening, on the same day."

Ezeh chioma said:

"Nawa o. with this now, you don't know who to help anymore."

Bukky4momsy said:

"Pls dont come down frm ur car next time plssssss that road is lonely."

osayuwah said:

"Don't come down next time please, better safe than sorry ma. the road looks lonely except for cars. well-done ma."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man on TikTok who is short in height showed people how he drives his big truck despite his size.

Many people who saw how small he was in front of the gigantic vehicle had mixed reactions towards his TikTok video.

In other news, a video of a Nigerian lady driving a truck stirred massive reactions online as people wondered where she got her passion from.

On the lady's TikTok page, she has several videos showing her at the steering wheel of a trailer. In one of them, the lady did a proper check of all the vehicle's tyres before commencing on her journey.

Source: Legit.ng