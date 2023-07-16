A man who works as a teacher in Abuja has said he is tempted to teach his students rubbish because of his small salary

In a direct message he sent to Twitter user Kelvin Odanz, the teacher said his salary is only N50,000 per month

The teacher lamented that the school proprietor collects N500,000 as fees per term but chose to pay his staff pittance

A school teacher in Gwarimpa, Abuja, FCT, has said the owner of his school collects N500,000 in school fees but pays him N50,000.

In a direct message he sent to Twitter user, Kelvin Odanz, the man said the N500,000 fee does not include other fees that students in the school pay.

The man lamented that his salary is currently being spent on transportation to and fro work since he does not live near the school.

He said he lives far from the school and that the recent removal of the fuel subsidy has increased his transport expenses.

The teacher said the owner of the school has done nothing to help him and the other staff as they continue to earn small salaries.

His words:

"Sometimes, I feel like teaching them rubbish because since the subsidy removal, it's like I have been working for drivers and the director has done nothing to help us."

Reactions from Twitter users

@moorff commented:

"This teacher's pay issue is a pandemic, I know a woman who has worked in a private school in Enugu for over 20 years, her salary is N25K, and the kid's school fees are up to N30K/term. It's really bad, the people regulating education in our country have failed."

@Omoosun100 said:

"The problem is that we don't take education serious like we take medicine seriously."

School owner disappears after collecting WAEC fees

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a school owner collected WAEC fees from students and disappeared.

The students turned up to write their examinations, but they met no one on the ground.

A video seen online showed how the students broke things in the school.

Source: Legit.ng