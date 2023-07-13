A Nigerian lady has shown a loaf of bread that comes with other packages, including turkey meat and small chops

The bread came in a beautiful package, and the lady was seen enjoying it after paying the sum of N19k for it

But some of her followers on TikTok are surprised that a loaf of bread could cost that much even though it came with other things

A TikTok lady posted a video showing the loaf of bread she ordered online and telling people she paid N19k for it.

But it was not only bread that was seen in the well-packaged box as it contained other goodies like small chops and a chunk of turkey meat.

The loaf of bread comes with turkey meat and small chops. Photo credit: TikTok/@bolamontana.

Source: TikTok

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, Bola Montana said the bread is one of the random things she buys online.

Lagos lady buys bread for N19k

She showed when she unboxed the bread that came in a shiny carton and brought out the loaf of bread, small chops and meat.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The bread did not look that big, but the lady took a bite and declared that it is the best bread in Lagos.

The way Bola took a bite of the bread and turkey meat made some of her followers to salivate.

Meanwhile, the post has sparked reactions as some people said the bread is too expensive.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady buys bread for N19k

@Roseline Attah said:

"Una Don start oo."

@Sonia commented:

"Gourmet is one of the best in Lagos."

@Big Sam said:

"Why did you make us think it was only the first loaf that cost 19k?"

@Omolewa asked:

"Where are you people seeing money?"

@Fola said:

"Actually, the best banana bread in Lagos."

@Jane windy commented:

"The bread na bread of life."

Man makes profit of N680k after selling his land

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man bought a parcel of land for N320,000 and sold it for N1 million.

The man named GehGeh said it is better to invest in buying land than building a house.

He also advised people to invest their money in business instead of saving it in a bank.

Source: Legit.ng