A Nigerian woman who's expecting triplets has thrown subtle shades at her mother-in-law who said she was barren

According to the excited woman, her mother-in-law had been insisting that she would never put to bed

In an emotional video, the expectant mother flaunted her huge baby bump and revealed that she was expecting twin babies

A pregnant woman identified as @valeradabby96 on TikTok has shared a video thanking God for her pregnancy with triplets.

In the heartwarming video, the woman danced excitedly as she flaunted her huge baby bump.

Nigerian woman pregnant with triplets flaunts baby bump Photo credit: @valeradabby96/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She revealed that her mother-in-law had insisted that she would never be able to have children.

The woman captioned the video with an inspirational message, encouraging others to have faith and claim their blessings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"You will surely hear the cry of a baby in your home this year. CLAIM it with faith," she wrote.

Reactions as Nigerian woman pregnant with triplets flaunts her baby bump

The video has gone viral on social media, with many people congratulating the woman on her pregnancy.

The woman's message of faith and perseverance resonated with many, inspiring them to keep pushing forward in their lives.

@Jennylords said:

“Faithful God.”

@eze chinenyenwa Leticia said:

“Congratulations dear I tap from you.”

@Sinachi84:

“Congratulations.”

@Ella Bankz said:

“Congratulations I claim it.”

@faith iheanacho reacted:

“Congratulations ma'ma”

@Jullzie said:

“Congratulations! may GOD see u through.”

@Teekay0311 reacted:

“Amen i claim it in Jesus name amen. congratulations.”

@anekesummer said:

“Amen! congratulations I tap into your blessing.”

@Ojumu Adeleke Micah commented:

“My testimony soon.”

@Damexmide13 said:

“Congratulations darling sis.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian woman delivers triplets at 54

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman finally delivered triplets at age 54 after 21 years of waiting for the fruit of the womb. She took to social media to show off her baby bump and how she cared for the kids following their delivery. In another clip, she is seen having a nice fun time with the triplets who are now grown.

The woman's clips shared by @yabaleftonline have melted hearts on the net. Many people expressed surprise and appreciated God for the miracle he did for the woman. Others seized the opportunity to pray for expectant ladies.

@tony>frank_said: "God breaks protocol to perform the impossible.. Miracle no Dey tire Baba J. Let her enjoy every moment. She’s not too old for baby showers, tik tok pregnancy videos and challenges, all the photo shoots. Let her do it all, it’s her time so joyful."

Source: Legit.ng