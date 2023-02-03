Several fathers have recently made a u-turn years after abandoning their children with their mothers.

Photos and videos of these children who still flourished and glowed up despite being neglected by their fathers melted hearts online.

A single mother, Nshai, revealed that her daughter's father abandoned them after the little girl was born with albinism.

Deadbeat fathers make u-turn after neglecting kids Photo Credit: @ayinkegold, nshaimahvaldez/TikTok

In the same vein, a single mother, Ayinke Gold, said her baby daddy is begging to get back into her life after neglecting them.

Legit.ng in this article highlights stories of 3 fathers who pleaded to return to their kids' life after abandoning them.

1. Ayinke Gold

A Nigerian mum identified on TikTok as Ayinke Gold revealed that her man neglected her after getting her pregnant.

She delivered a pretty girl who is growing beautifully and has now attracted the attention of her father who rejected her.

However, Ayinke is not particularly keen on reuniting with the man who failed to take responsibility for his actions.

She said the man has been using her baby's picture on his Whatsapp DP and that he wants them to be together again. One particular TikToker advised Ayinke to accept the man back, but she rejected the idea.

2. Little girl with albinism

A proud mother has shown off the amazing growth and transformation of her beautiful baby girl who was born with albinism.

The mother named Nshai said her daughter's father abandoned them when the little girl was born. He didn't want her because she was born with albinism.

However, years after, he's pleading to come back into her life and take back his place as her father.

3. Man begs for forgiveness 3 years after abandoning family for side chick

A Nigerian woman, @aphrodite_zee on TikTok, has shared her heartbreaking ordeal with fans. The woman recounted how she got married to her loving husband three years ago and things were going smoothly then.

Sadly, shortly afterwards, her husband began to get violent and hit her on several occasions. She got pregnant for him and things took turns for the worse. He started seeing another woman and abandoned her.

Aphrodite_zee however revealed that the young man has now taken a U-turn as he wants them back into his life. She said he had been making efforts to reconcile with her and the child so they could become a family again.

Father of little 'Obidient' girl pleads for mercy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Abuchi Eze, has expressed regrets while identifying himself as father of little Chioma Success. Chioma made headlines on Facebook after showing applaudable energy and vibes during the rally held for presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on October 1st, 2022.

Netizens showed massive love to the little girl and sent cash gifts to her after her video from the rally went viral. The girl's mother, Gift subsequently revealed that she's a single mother as her baby daddy had dumped her to singlehandedly take care of their child.

He said he doesn't want back his family into his life just because they got famous. According to him, he had been living with regrets and is ready to go to prison if it will make him get them back.

