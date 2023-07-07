A funny leaked chat between a couple has been shared on Facebook and people are loving it

The chat showed the girlfriend asking her guy to get rid of any texts that might ruin their relationship, like cheating, before she arrives

The woman’s attempt to keep their relationship safe from his behaviour has impressed many who saw it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A conversation between a boyfriend and girlfriend has been posted on Facebook and it has tickled many people’s funny bones.

The conversation revealed the girlfriend giving her partner advice to delete any suspicious messages that could jeopardise their relationship, such as evidence of cheating, before she pays him a visit.

Girlfriend tells her guy to delete any chat capable of ruining their love. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Girlfriend suspects boyfriend maybe cheating

The woman’s clever strategy to protect their love life from his possible indiscretions has won the admiration of many who saw the amusing chat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Find the leaked chat lady sent to boyfriend here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the leaked chat between the boyfriend and girlfriend below:

@ArinolaAdeleke reacted:

"I am very understanding that is the girlfriend is trying to say."

@Dewunmilagos said:

"Olagbara. This one is too loud."

@FemiBadmus wrote:

"Na Wa O. This girlfriend go still collect breakfast."

@OrokiFoods commented:

"This is me. Just clear it off.. I dont want issues today dakun.."

@SunnyOpeyemi also commented:

"Nah the Koko be that."

@FeyisetanHamzaah:

"Fair enough."

Man uses well-constructed English to break up with girlfriend, video shows their leaked WhatsApp chat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @doubledosestylishhome, has shared a WhatsApp message she got from her boyfriend that ended their relationship.

In a screenshot of the message the lady shared on TikTok, the young man carefully crafted his thought in fine English as he said the lady was always the issue in their relationship.

Using the word "projection", the young man also took his time to explain the word so that his message could be adequately passed.

Source: Legit.ng