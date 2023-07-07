A Nigerian man has displayed a hybrid type of generating set that does not use fuel or make noise

According to him, the fuelless noiseless generator can power laptops, electric appliances and bulbs

He went on to reveal the two ways it can be charged, quite to the amazement of many people who indicated an interest in acquiring it

A Nigerian man has showcased a noiseless hybrid generator that is solar-powered and doesn't require fuel.

In a TikTok video, he used the generator to power some electrical appliances and revealed it is a 500-watt generating set.

On how it can be charged, he said the 500 watts generator has two charging means. One of which is via solar and another with electricity.

He allowed netizens to watch it in operation and showcased some other devices it powered. His showcase blew up on TikTok.

Many people wanted to know what it would cost them in acquiring one.

Watch the video below:

Netizens show interest in the noiseless fuelless generator

Jude Moore said:

"What is the capacity, is it rechargeable using electricity if no panel and how much pls?"

BigZiko1 said:

"Una go post product person go dey ask the price una go keep mute Then what’s the need to post it when you can not answer questions from customers?"

user1675960799865 said:

"How many refrigerator can it carry? can it washing machine and pumping machine??? How many years warranty?"

inyamasylvester said:

"How much and how many hours can it last."

ayomideademilade2 said:

"Can it carry petrol pump or anyone that can carry it."

Mroctopus said:

''All these are not solutions to the power sector but just alternative, our leaders has destroyed this country."

benking said:

"I need one that can power a tv, 3 fan, 8-10 LED bulbs. how much and how to get it."

Man makes fuelless generator with solar components

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had made a fuelless generator with solar components.

In one of the videos he shared online, he showed a fabricated box as a generator made with solar system components.

In the box are an inverter and batteries. At the side of the generator is a PWM charge controller. He said someone had to travel down to him to get it.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Terrific confirmed that he makes the "fuelless" generator by himself. On the capacity the generator could carry, he said that it depends.

