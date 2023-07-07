Pastor David Ibiyeomie has said he was once part of the White Garment Church before he gave his life to Christ

The pastor, who is the founder of Salvation Ministries, said he knows the White Garment Church very well

This is coming after a prophet from the White Garment Church gave Ibiyeome 14 days to apologise to the church

Pastor David Ibiyeomie of the Salvation Ministries, Port Harcourt, has refused to apologise to Celestial Church.

A man who identified himself as Bonafide celestial prophet had told Ibiyeomie to retract his comments after he bashed the church during a sermon.

David Ibiyeomi refuses to apologise to White Garment Churches. Photo credit: Instagram/@david_ibiyeomie and @zamani705/TikTok.

The prophet had said:

“I am saying that I want to speak to Mr or Pastor David Ibiyeomie, I am a Bonafide celestial prophet. But what he said to we the celestials, he really made a terrible mistake and as a man of God, we are expecting him within that 14 days that supreme evangelist speak against him to apologize. If he did not, this is not a word of threat, he will visit our God.”

Pastor Ibiyeomie refuses to apologise

But in another sermon, Pastor Ibiyeomie called the prophet's bluff and said he knows what goes on in the church.

The pastor said he was once part of the White Garment Church and as such, is in the best position to know what happens there. The latest video was posted on Instagram by @gossipmilltv.

His words:

"They are angry because they know I know. I know everything. I have been there before so I know. Let them get angry, I know. The wickedness there was unbearable. I have been there before I became born again. So I get angry if people can deceive people like this because I have been deceived by them. I hate the practice. If you want to serve God, serve God. Don't serve God with magic. You put Bible in the front and occultism at the back. No."

Reactions as Ibiyeomie refuses to apologise to White Garment Church

@vickygold009 said:

"But how can you condemn all white garments churches just because you meet few bad eggs?"

@iam__spirit said:

"But It’s true na. We don waka when we were still in the world. The diabolic sacrifices they do is beyond human comprehension."

@_being_ella said:

"It saddens me when I see comments like this about my church."

