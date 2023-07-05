The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is the body that conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Nigeria, which is a prerequisite for admission into higher institutions

The board has existed for more than 40 years since 1978 and it is considered a trusted body.

On completing the examination, candidates are expected to check their results a few days later.

Three quick ways to spot a fake JAMB result.

Source: Twitter

However, some individuals may attempt to forge or falsify their JAMB results in order to gain an unfair advantage or deceive others.

This was the case of Mmesoma Ejikeme, who scored 249 but claimed to have 362 out of 400 total score.

How can one tell if a JAMB result is fake or original?

Here are three ways to differentiate them, according to Fabian Benjamin, JAMB's Head of Protocol and Public Affairs:

01. Scan the QR code

You can scan the QR code on your result slip, which will reveal the details about your result, such as your score, subject combination, and registration number.

02. Thoroughly check the candidate's photo

The candidate’s photo will appear prominently on the result slip, along with the JAMB logo and watermark.

03. Watermark of registration number

The watermark of the candidate’s registration number should be visible on the result slip, as a security feature to prevent forgery or alteration.

In conclusion, it is important to be vigilant and cautious when dealing with JAMB results, as there are many scammers who may try to deceive unsuspecting candidates or institutions.

By checking the JAMB portal, the security features, and the details of the result slip, one can differentiate a fake JAMB result from an original one and avoid being duped or misled.

Fake JAMB result: fresh twist as Mmesoma admits scoring 249 on Live TV

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ejikeme Mmesoma, the teenage girl accused of falsifying her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, has finally admitted scoring less than she had earlier claimed.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), through its spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed that Mmesoma had lied about scoring 362 out of a possible 400 points.

Her actions forced the examination board to slam her with a three-year ban from sitting for the examination. .

