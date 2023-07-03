A hilarious video of a Nigerian father showing his will to his one-year-old son has kept people in stitches

In the video, the young father whose dad left no inheritance called his son to read out his will to him

However, the little boy's reaction was unexpected as he immediately broke down in tears and moved away from his father

A Nigerian father identified as @iamchiidee on TikTok has gone viral after writing a will for his one-year-old son.

The trending video showed the father reading out his will for his son who quickly broke into tears.

Dad reads will to 1-year-old son Photo credit: @iamchiidee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

"I try because me no see any inheritance from my own papa", the father said in the video.

While reading out the will, the little boy began to cry and his father revealed that his dad never left any inheritance for him no matter how small.

"Come now let me show you your will. My papa no leave anything for me, I dey show you will you dey cry", he said.

Reactions as funny dad reads will to 1-year-old son

@User not available said:

“Make Eli no tear him will.”

@Emmanuel Amarachi said:

“My baby Eli. No Dey make this my boy cry oo.”

@Kachymaite commented:

“Let Eli breath do not suffocate him.”

@favourites72 reacted:

“No dey stress our boy or wetin be this.”

@Jennifer Uzolisa said:

“Maybe Eli no like wetin en c for d will, he wants more daddy.”

@Loveth_oni said:

“Why you con dey tell the boy history. Arbeg Shey Na we say make dem no leave anything for you?”

@Nelly Bernard reacted:

“Eli see say the will too long that means ojoro dey inside, e suppose be only one line “I will all my properties to My son Elijah”

@Peace white commented:

“Baba don rush carry will ooo. No dulling.”

@Roxy reacted:

“Eli Daddy loves u dat's y e dey do will now ooo, Incase others come.”

@kobex queen said:

“Him no want make you share any will, so give am all of them.”

Proud dad lifts daughter as she graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a trending video of a Nigerian man carrying his daughter in his arms has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The lady, identified as Judith, recently signed out from school and ran to her father in public upon seeing him. The clip has gone viral, with over 465k views at the time of making this report.

Badgirlrae said: "To us that didn’t experience fatherly love may our husbands be the best dad to our children and us. Your good oooh he never believed i was in school and didnt support in any way until I graduated and he didn’t come."

