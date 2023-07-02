A video showed a young girl in her school uniform dancing energetically with her older sister

The girl seemed to be rushing to school but her sisters persuaded her to join them in a video

Despite being ready for school, she danced amazingly and pulled off many popular moves

TikTok users said they have missed the dancer. Photo credit: @baby_arena03

Source: TikTok

Video of little dancing amazingly with sister

Many social media users who watched the video said they have missed the girl’s dancing, indicating that the girl has been busy with school.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes with a few comments on TikTok.

Find the video of young girl in uniform dancing below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the dancing girl below:

@bforbumms reacted:

"Her vibe is priceless. I love her vibe a video for me my love."

@Stephanie7 said:

"She's now a big girl ooo e."

@frekyM wrote:

"Her vibes made me followU."

@demi474848 commented:

"That's mercyland uniform right."

@simn47484884 also commented:

"I miss her smn XX."

@zima_spooky0:

"The pretty face ehn."

Source: Legit.ng