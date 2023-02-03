A Nigerian couple has cried out as they share story of a little girl who was mistreated by her guardian

The couple reportedly moved into a new apartment after wedding and noticed the child was always looking so sad and bitter

After interrogation, they found out that the little girl was being maltreated by the landlord and they are considering involving the police

A Nigerian couple is currently in a state of dilemma after discovering the condition of a little girl who lives with their landlord.

The couple moved into the compound after marriage and noticed that the little girl always looked sad and unkempt.

Couple in pain over abused little girl Photo Credit: @Leland Bobbe, Daniel Barehulak/Getty images

Source: UGC

She would sit on their pavement with a sad face, and this got the couple really worried.

They approached the kid to ask what was wrong and she opened up about being abused by her guardians.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Dexterouz11 who shared the story on Facebook said:

"This couple that moved to my next compound after wedding said a small girl that stays with their landlord has been sitting on their pavement almost every day looking tattered Nd sad.

"They talked to her. Begged her to open up. She said she's being abused by the landlord's family and begged them not to tell. What can be done now? Even if he reports to police, can Nigerian justice system give this small girl a lasting solution? Abi Na only one month solution and initial gra gra."

See tweet below:

Little girl in rags weeps over maltreatment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl, Favour Chinecherem Echezulam, wants people to tell her mother to locate her. A kindhearted Nigerian lady identified as Princess Nwankwoala disclosed the kid's passionate appeal in a message exclusively sent to Legit.ng.

According to Princess, she found Favour on the street of Port Harcourt wearing rags and with bruises all over her body. When quizzed, Favour said she hails from Ikeduru LGA in Imo state but works for her aunt as a housemaid.

Princess said Favour is not only being maltreated but was denied access to communicating with her family.

Source: Legit.ng