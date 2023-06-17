A TikTok lady who looks beautiful took to the platform to share what her body looked like in the past

The video shows that she has now gained weight and become more shapely as compared to the past

But some TikTok users who saw the video are of the opinion that her old shape was better than the new one

A lady who has a nice shape has taken to TikTok to show people what her body looked like two years ago.

The TikTok lady named Gifty decided to join the challenge in which people show their body growth over a period of many years.

The lady showed people how her body changed within two years. Photo credit: TikTok/@maameyhar0.

Gifty's transformation video covered only two years but a significant change occurred in her physical appearance.

Lady posts video to show physical transformation

In the old photo seen in the video, Gifty still looked beautiful, but she had not had much flesh at that time.

In the new photo, however, Gifty has added weight and looks more shapely than she was in the past.

She is so beautiful that the video immediately stirred reactions among her followers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as TikTok lady posts transformation video

Some of her followers said she should have waited more years before posting. Others said nothing changed in her body. Many more said her old body shape looked more beautiful than the new one.

@Didi said:

"I prefer you two years ago huh."

@kaderkeita387 said:

"Your before photo is even what I like. You were too great."

@_slash1 commented:

"The formal days were really interesting."

@Titilayo said:

"I love the before."

@Royce Smith asked:

"What changed."

@Paragraph said:

"Your old version was really nice."

@King_Aboagye commented:

"Still, you need extra five years."

@Zacknation said:

"But you didn't change."

@Priest said:

"Please give me the former you. I'm in love."

Young boy's transformation video causes stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young boy posted his transformation video on TikTok and it went viral.

The old photo he posted showed when he was still in secondary school.

He also added a new photo that showed him looking fair and neater.

