A Nigerian girl has gone viral on social media after flaunting her skin and body transformation in a few years

The excited young woman first shared throwback photos of herself looking very slim with a rough face

However, her current photos revealed that she had put on extra weight and had a smoother skin

A Nigerian lady has captured the hearts of netizens with her amazing transformation photos.

The young woman who used to be slim and had rough acne-prone skin looked fresher and fatter in her present photos.

Nigerian lady displays her body transformation Photo credit: @chiderastephen/TikTok.

She shared the post via her official TikTok account @chiderastephen_ and gushed over how she had grown over the years.

Reactions as lady flaunts her body and skin transformation

Netizens reacting to her transformation video asked questions to know what she used to achieve such an incredible transformation.

@dbeauty_fix_studio said:

"Ahh how did you do it, I need this kind of transformation abeg."

@slimpapi2 wrote:

"Pls help a bro, what did you take that helped you so good."

@accessories.by.belle.ng said:

"It's skin, weight and hair transformation queen."

@jcruzz40 said:

"The song said, "Try weytin I do if you no dey fear". You better no try weytin she do Sha."

@seithlugolobi773 commented:

"I was not skinny women until I saw my og gain weight and she was looking so fine."

@jerry_apro reacted:

"I shouted Jesus! E no fit better for Nigeria. If I be your ex I go come back oo, nobody fit convince me to move on."

@kelasignaturee said:

"Not me praying to lose weight and I am not fat but I am just surrounded by skinny people."

@yourfavouritecop said:

"I'm veryyy sure Nigeria is the hell Christians are talking about fam."

@equiyarhantwiwaa3 added:

"How come my breast didn’t become plenty when I gained weight."

Watch the video below:

Lady flaunts her transformation in few years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young and beautiful Nigerian lady has broken the internet with her incredible transformation photos. The lady identified as @promise0904 on TikTok shared the photos on Instagram showing her growth in a few years.

She shared a throwback photo of herself on school uniform and a glance at her page confirmed that she had really glowed up in a few years. While sharing the photos, she revealed how her ex suddenly broke up with her and advised her to work on herself.

The photos stunned netizens on social media who expressed their disbelief over her remarkable change. One said: "Where una dey carry all this kind throwback from? At least I still get hope. If I grow small I go get yansh. Me now is finer than your before. So definitely me I go fine like this. God abeg."

Source: Legit.ng