A young woman has gone viral on social media after showing off her incredible dance moves

In a video shared via TikTok, the pretty light-skinned lady identified as Michelle Makunyane danced to a trending beat

At one point in the clip, she jumped in the air with so much energy, and netizens marvelled at her skill

A talented female dancer, Michelle Makunyane, has set the internet on fire with her spectacular moves.

In a video the light-skinned dancer shared via her TikTok page, she showed off some skills that amazed netizens.

Fair lady with long legs jumps in the air Photo credit: @Michelle Makunyane/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The clip, which has garnered thousands of likes and comments, showed her dancing outdoors with total concentration and energy.

At one point in the clip, she jumped in the air and continued dancing afterwards with a massive smile of fulfilment.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reactions as fair lady shows off exciting dance moves

Many netizens, reacting to the clip, referred to her as a real-life spider woman.

@jacson325is said:

"Finally Spider Woman has arrived."

@muhuyiidris stated:

"This ur jump pass human own."

@lindo_maphu wrote:

"It looks like we find our soulmates on TikTok."

@aaroncorkyj said:

"Why is she running stop chasing her."

@emmkelz said:

"Spider woman far from home."

@missmolefe1 reacted:

"The spider jump was really important."

@samduma24 wrote:

"I always knew I would marry a coloured woman."

@akadaz reacted:

"This is so complex. I mean everything going on right here."

@phelel added:

"That Spider-Man first move!"

Watch the video below:

Lady in blue beret jumps out of car to dance

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a sweet dance video posted on May 2 by @bosslady2023 has gone viral and attracted 18k likes on TikTok. She took giant strides and then went off with a strong dance that impressed her many fans.

She was driving in her car when it was as if she felt the urge to dance, so she pulled over. Once she had safely parked her car, she came out swiftly and walked to the tarred pavement. She started dancing to a Makosa tune, shaking her waist in a spectacular way that left her audience entertained.

Apart from her dance, her fantastic dress also drew attention. She was wearing a two-toned blue outfit featuring what appeared to be a sleeveless shirt over a catsuit. Although her dance was short, as it lasted a little over 15 seconds, it was still profoundly entertaining.

Source: Legit.ng