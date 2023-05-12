A man and a woman teamed up to produce a sweet video which captured when they danced for each other

In the video posted on TikTok, the due were seen performing funny dance moves to make each other happy

The harmony and cheerfulness they exhibited and the happiness they shared have made the video go viral

A man and a woman took turns dancing for each other in a video recorded in a village setting.

The video was posted by @daudikapyela, but it has since ballooned and gained more than 1.5 million views on TikTok.

The man danced for the lady, and she also danced for him. Photo credit: TikTok/daudikapyela.

Source: TikTok

The due who appeared to like each other performed funny but sweet dance moves to entertain themselves.

The man was the one who opened the floor with his fabulous moves, using his steps to make a statement.

Each dance step taken by the man felt as if he was using it to communicate something romantic to the woman.

The woman concentrated on him and observed while taking in all he was saying through the dance.

When he was done, the woman came up with a response. Also, her dance steps seem to react to what the man had said when he was dancing.

This continued till the end of the session. Those who have seen the video on TikTok have fallen in love with it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user6364703662716 said:

"Beautiful."

@Natalina Ferreira commented:

"I tie myself to these dances of yours."

@Martin Matovu commented:

"God made Phones for us to enjoy."

@Linda Grace said:

"I love it."

@GIFT_DANIEL commented:

"People are calm."

@nwaka1234x said:

"I didn’t see that coming from our sister."

@user4469651044292 said:

"You are spectacular."

@user5681184767914 said:

"Very funny thank you."

@Ebchio-Yaah Assumpta

"Village life is the best ooooooooo."

Source: Legit.ng