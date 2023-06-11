Full List of 37 New Private Universities Approved by FG as NUC Gives Them License
FCT, Abuja - Nigeria now has 147 private universities, according to the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed.
Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
The number of private universities rose to 147 after the federal government on Friday, June 9, presented operational licences to the 37 newly approved varsities in the country.
The presentation of the licences, according to Vanguard, was carried out by the NUC at its headquarters in Abuja.
List of 37 newly approved private universities in Nigeria
Here is a list of the new private universities and the states they are located:
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
|S/N
|New Private Universities
|States
|1.
|Rayhaan University
|Kebbi
|2.
|Muhammad Kamalu-Deen University
|Kwara
|3.
|Sam Maris University
|Ondo
|4.
|Aletheia University
|Ogun
|5.
|Lux Mundi University
|Abia
|6.
|Maduka University
|Enugu
|7.
|Peaceland University
|Enugu
|8.
|Amadeus University
|Abia
|9.
|Vision University
|Ogun
|10.
|Azman University
|Kano
|11.
|Huda University
|Zamfara
|12.
|Franco British International University
|Kaduna
|13.
|Canadian University of Nigeria
|FCT
|14.
|Miva Open University
|FCT
|15.
|Gerar University of Medical Sciences
|Ogun
|16.
|British Canadian University
|Cross River
|17.
|Hensard University
|Bayelsa
|18.
|Phoenix University
|Nasarawa
|19.
|Wigwe University
|Rivers
|S/N
|New Private Universities
|States
|20.
|Hillside University of Science and Technology
|Ekiti
|21.
|University of the Niger
|Anambra
|22.
|Elrazi University of Medical Sciences,
|Kano
|23.
|Venite University
|Ekiti
|24.
|Shanahan University
|Anambra
|25.
|The Duke Medical University
|Cross River
|26.
|Mercy Medical University
|Osun
|27.
|Cosmopolitan University
|FCT
|28.
|Iconic Open University
|Sokoto
|29.
|West Midland Open University
|Oyo
|30.
|Amaj University
|FCT
|31.
|Prime University
|FCT
|32.
|El-Amin University
|Niger
|33.
|College of Petroleum and Energy Studies
|Kaduna
|34.
|Jewel University
|Gombe
|35.
|Nigerian University of Technology and Management
|Lagos
|36.
|Al-Muhibbah Open University
|FCT
|37.
|Al-Bayan University
|Kogi
JAMB lists 14 conditions for Sudan returnee students can be accepted into Nigerian universities
In another report, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has listed 14 conditions for returnee students from war-torn countries to meet before they can be absorbed into Nigerian universities.
The JAMB’s Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, on Wednesday, June 7, disclosed the modalities during a virtual meeting with universities, vice-chancellors and other critical stakeholders.
As contained in a statement issued by JAMB’s spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, each returning student is mandated to do a retroactive registration with the Federal Ministry of Education.
Source: Legit.ng