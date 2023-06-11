FCT, Abuja - Nigeria now has 147 private universities, according to the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed.

The number of private universities rose to 147 after the federal government on Friday, June 9, presented operational licences to the 37 newly approved varsities in the country.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has presented operational licences to the 37 newly approved varieties. Photo credit: @AzmanUniversity

The presentation of the licences, according to Vanguard, was carried out by the NUC at its headquarters in Abuja.

List of 37 newly approved private universities in Nigeria

Here is a list of the new private universities and the states they are located:

S/N New Private Universities States 1. Rayhaan University Kebbi 2. Muhammad Kamalu-Deen University Kwara 3. Sam Maris University Ondo 4. Aletheia University Ogun 5. Lux Mundi University Abia 6. Maduka University Enugu 7. Peaceland University Enugu 8. Amadeus University Abia 9. Vision University Ogun 10. Azman University Kano 11. Huda University Zamfara 12. Franco British International University Kaduna 13. Canadian University of Nigeria FCT 14. Miva Open University FCT 15. Gerar University of Medical Sciences Ogun 16. British Canadian University Cross River 17. Hensard University Bayelsa 18. Phoenix University Nasarawa 19. Wigwe University Rivers

S/N New Private Universities States 20. Hillside University of Science and Technology Ekiti 21. University of the Niger Anambra 22. Elrazi University of Medical Sciences, Kano 23. Venite University Ekiti 24. Shanahan University Anambra 25. The Duke Medical University Cross River 26. Mercy Medical University Osun 27. Cosmopolitan University FCT 28. Iconic Open University Sokoto 29. West Midland Open University Oyo 30. Amaj University FCT 31. Prime University FCT 32. El-Amin University Niger 33. College of Petroleum and Energy Studies Kaduna 34. Jewel University Gombe 35. Nigerian University of Technology and Management Lagos 36. Al-Muhibbah Open University FCT 37. Al-Bayan University Kogi

Source: Legit.ng