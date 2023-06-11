Global site navigation

Full List of 37 New Private Universities Approved by FG as NUC Gives Them License
Education

Full List of 37 New Private Universities Approved by FG as NUC Gives Them License

by  Nurudeen Lawal

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria now has 147 private universities, according to the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed.

The number of private universities rose to 147 after the federal government on Friday, June 9, presented operational licences to the 37 newly approved varsities in the country.

Azman University/Private Universities in Nigeria
The National Universities Commission (NUC) has presented operational licences to the 37 newly approved varieties. Photo credit: @AzmanUniversity
Source: Twitter

The presentation of the licences, according to Vanguard, was carried out by the NUC at its headquarters in Abuja.

List of 37 newly approved private universities in Nigeria

Here is a list of the new private universities and the states they are located:

S/NNew Private UniversitiesStates
1.Rayhaan UniversityKebbi
2.Muhammad Kamalu-Deen UniversityKwara
3.Sam Maris UniversityOndo
4.Aletheia UniversityOgun
5. Lux Mundi UniversityAbia
6.Maduka UniversityEnugu
7. Peaceland UniversityEnugu
8.Amadeus UniversityAbia
9.Vision UniversityOgun
10.Azman UniversityKano
11.Huda UniversityZamfara
12.Franco British International UniversityKaduna
13.Canadian University of NigeriaFCT
14.Miva Open UniversityFCT
15.Gerar University of Medical SciencesOgun
16.British Canadian UniversityCross River
17.Hensard UniversityBayelsa
18.Phoenix UniversityNasarawa
19.Wigwe UniversityRivers

S/NNew Private UniversitiesStates
20.Hillside University of Science and TechnologyEkiti
21.University of the NigerAnambra
22.Elrazi University of Medical Sciences,Kano
23.Venite UniversityEkiti
24.Shanahan UniversityAnambra
25.The Duke Medical UniversityCross River
26.Mercy Medical UniversityOsun
27.Cosmopolitan UniversityFCT
28.Iconic Open UniversitySokoto
29.West Midland Open UniversityOyo
30.Amaj UniversityFCT
31.Prime UniversityFCT
32.El-Amin UniversityNiger
33.College of Petroleum and Energy StudiesKaduna
34.Jewel UniversityGombe
35.Nigerian University of Technology and ManagementLagos
36.Al-Muhibbah Open UniversityFCT
37.Al-Bayan UniversityKogi

JAMB lists 14 conditions for Sudan returnee students can be accepted into Nigerian universities

In another report, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has listed 14 conditions for returnee students from war-torn countries to meet before they can be absorbed into Nigerian universities.

The JAMB’s Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, on Wednesday, June 7, disclosed the modalities during a virtual meeting with universities, vice-chancellors and other critical stakeholders.

As contained in a statement issued by JAMB’s spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, each returning student is mandated to do a retroactive registration with the Federal Ministry of Education.

Source: Legit.ng

