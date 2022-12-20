A Nigerian man has shattered his television set after losing a bet he placed on the World Cup final

He had predicted that France will walk past Argentina in the final and placed a bet of N1.2 million

Mixed reactions trailed the man's action as his wife also scolded him for rubbishing the flat-screen TV

A video has shown a Nigerian man being scolded by his wife for shattering their TV after losing a bet.

@happinesschip who claimed to be close to the man shared the clip on TikTok, revealing that the man's wife sent it to him.

He broke the TV in annoyance. Photo Credit: TikTok/@happinesschip

"@pst_og why you go bet 1.2M before self…Why you go come still break your Tv to double your loss," the video caption reads.

As the caption read, the man had bet N1.2 million on France to win the World Cup final which held on Sunday, December 18. Unfortunately for him, Argentina won the prestigious football tournament.

Legit.ng gathered that he broke it when France lost two penalties. In the clip, the man stormed out of the room in anger as he rued his loss.

Social media reactions

ahmedtaofeek590 said:

"You better they happy and thank e no give you dirty slap.. u no know how hurt e dey pain.. but if we win na u go first dey shout giveme."

Freeborn said:

"Football can make person do things at times yesterday my woman all most make me angry because i dey support France she want make thrm Messi win."

otunbapius said:

"How in this life France go carry the cup, they carried the last world cup. allow someone else to carry too ba."

user2314965922735 said:

"Wetin concern you concerned how much he bet, can you hear her? my brother sorry don't mind her, I feel your pain."

pascalsmith198451 said:

"No be army people day sell am for market you go buy another one premier league still day and you go bet again try pack like 50tv for you house."

winnerisaac said:

''If na me i no go talk na your money na laugh i go dey laugh for my mind because na you go buy am again."

Man collapses after losing money to bet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had collapsed after losing his money to a sports bet.

In a video shared on TikTok by @dejeysambo, the elderly man was seen lying on the floor and placing his hand on his chest.

Sambo claimed the man always creates a scene at the betting store whenever he plays games with N40,000 to N50,000.

According to Sambo, he would play the game and when it 'cuts', he would fake being unwell so he can escape from the store.

Source: Legit.ng