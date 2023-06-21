Interests and Behaviour: 5 Things Hilda Baci’s Classmate Said About Her

Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef, made history in June after she broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon (individual)

She cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes, surpassing the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set by Indian chef Lata Tondon in 2019.

But what was Hilda Baci like as a teenager?

Her classmate said she loves to help people. Photo credit: Hilda Baci Source: Instagram

Legit.ng spoke to a classmate at Federal Government Girls College, Abaji, Abuja, where she completed high school.

Here are five things her classmate revealed about her:

1.She was very friendly and jovial, always willing to help others

Her classmate described Hilda Baci as playful but not unserious, vocal but not rude, and social but not distracted.

2. She loved Mathematics and Literature in English

Her classmate disclosed that Hilda Baci’s favorite subjects were Mathematics and Literature in English. She also said that Hilda Baci’s favorite teacher was Mrs. Ahmadu, who taught English and Literature in English.

3.She wanted to become a TV presenter

As a young student, Hilda Baci indicated singing and cooking as her hobbies. She also expressed her desire to become a TV presenter in the future.

4.She had three role models: Wole Soyinka, Ben Carson, and her brother

Her classmate recalled that Hilda Baci looked up to these three personalities as her role models in secondary school. She also said that Hilda Baci wanted to establish an Asthmatic Foundation in the future to help people combat it.

5.She was the government subject class captain and a member of Drug Free Club

Her classmate revealed that Hilda Baci was also the government subject class captain in SS1 and a member of Drug Free Club where she was Treasurer. One of her nicknames in secondary school was Hilly B.

Hilda Baci is a remarkable woman who has shown that nothing is impossible with passion and perseverance.

Hilda Baci unveils her Guinness World Record certificate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Guinness World Records certificate for the longest cooking marathon has finally reached Hilda Baci's hands.

In a new photo and video she posted on Twitter, the kitchen queen was seen clutching the certificate and brimming with smiles.

"It feels so good to hold it. I remember seeing a photoshopped picture of myself pointing at it and I said to God will have an original and he did it. Congratulations to all of us this is a collective win thank you all so much for your continuous love and support.

