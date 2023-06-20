OPM's pastor has taken immediate action following the explosive interview that the late Deborah Samuel's family granted

The pastor reportedly singled out Deborah's father in the church to express his displeasure and ordered them to leave the apartment

Late Deborah's family said that did nothing to tarnish the pastor's image but could not lie about their present living conditions

Omega Power Ministries (OPM) General Overseer, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has ordered the late Deborah's family to leave the rent-overdue apartment.

The pastor's move is in reaction to the explosive interview the family gave which did not sit well with him, FIJ reports.

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere ordered them to move into the mini estate. Photo Credit: FIJ

The media outlet reported that Chibuzor singled out Emmanuel Garba, Deborah's father, in the church to show his displeasure over the interview.

The pastor wanted to know who got them an interpreter as he knew the family could only speak Hausa.

“The interview we gave, it has caused serious problems at OPM. Yesterday (Sunday, June 18), he (Chinyere) called him outside inside the congregation and said that he heard everything. ‘Who interpreted it? Who interpreted that interview?’ He asked him. He (Garba) didn’t know the person, so he told him that he didn’t know the person. It seemed you brought the interpreter from your company, he told OPM,'' a source told FIJ.

The source went on to reveal that the pastor has moved the family into the mini estate the church gave them, adding that he also bought three bags of rice for them and gave N20k cash.

“The pastor has now bought three bags of rice for us and handed us N20,000. Chinyere told Deborah’s family to leave their current abode and ordered that they move to the mini estate the church gave them,” the source said.

Reacting, Deborah's family said they did nothing to rubbish the pastor's image and are grateful for his kind gestures but could not lie about their present living conditions.

