A heartwarming video of a little girl dancing during her birthday photoshoot has captured the hearts of many

The viral clip showed the adorable little girl dressed in royalty-themed attire and dancing excitedly

Netizens have showered the child with complimentary comments about her beauty and boldness

A little Nigerian girl has melted hearts online with her radiant outlook and style during a birthday shoot.

The little girl with the handle @babykpinky1 on TikTok shared a video of herself dancing in royalty-themed regalia to celebrate her birthday.

Little girl dances on her birthday Photo credit: @babykpinky1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video captured the girl dancing gracefully in a picture studio, moving to the rhythm of the music with impressive dance moves.

She captioned the video with the words:

"+1 to me, parents I need your prayers."

Netizens shower praises on little girl on her birthday

The video has received a lot of attention from netizens who took to the comments section to wish her a happy birthday.

Many of the comments were positive, with users expressing their admiration for the girl's dance moves while wishing her a happy birthday.

Some users also seized the opportunity to offer prayers for her and her family.

@Titilayo Oyedepo said:

“Happy birthday darling. May Almighty Allah bless your new age, Amin.”

@atimaajoke reacted:

“Happy birthday to you long life and prosperity.”

@Soulia Oriola said:

“U shall grow in wisdom knowledge and understanding in Jesus' name.”

@Akinwale Aishat commented:

“Many more years to celebrate in good health and wealth.”

@Fine Igbo girl reacted:

“Her dance moves are everything. God bless you girl!”

Watch the video below:

Little girl dances to Kizz Daniel's Buga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has caused a frenzy on social media after she was spotted in a video dancing to Kizz Daniel's Buga.

In a video shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv, the little girl was first seen standing on stage with her classmates before the music was played. While in their uniform, they all danced to Kizz Daniel's latest hit song, Buga, but she stole the entire show.

She was seen dancing so perfectly and energetically that other kids had to stop at a point to look at her. The video has stirred massive reactions on social media as some Nigerians shower accolades on her and proclaim her the winner of the Buga challenge.

Source: Legit.ng